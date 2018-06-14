BROCKWAY — The Brockway Legion used a three-run bottom of the second and a strong outing on the mound by Tyler Serafini to come away with a 4-2, rain-shortened victory against Ridgway Wednesday in Elk County League action.
Brockway (2-3) trailed 2-1 after one inning but seized control of the game with its three-run second.
Paul Brosky led off the inning with a walk before Ridgway starter Daunte Allegretto got Nick Porrin and Serafini to each fly out. Marcus Copelli kept the inning going with a two-out single to center, while another single to center by Zach Foradori loaded the bases.
That brought Angelo Inzana to the plate, and he ripped a single that scored both Brosky and Copelli. An errant throw to the plate allowed Foradori to score on the play as well, while Inzana ended up at third when a throw back to the plate as Foradori slid in got away as well.
Ridgway then intentionally walked Matthew Clark before Johnson lined out to third baseman Justin Kasmierski to end the inning.
Serafini settled in from there, allowing just two runners over the next three innings.
Ridgway’s Johnny Mitchell reached on a leadoff error in the third but was promptly picked off first by Serafini. Max Cowan then doubled to lead off the fourth but was eventually stranded at third. Johnson made back-to-back nice scoops on low throws at first to end the inning.
A heavy rain storm hit the Brockway area just as the fifth inning began.
Serafini retired the side in order in the top of the fifth, which made the game official. Johnson lead off the bottom of the fifth with a single, while Matt Holt reached on an error before umpires pulled the players off the field when the rain got heavier.
Once the storm passed, both teams agreed the mound was too bad to continue, and initially agreed to continue the game Friday when the teams play in Ridgway. However, league officials determined later Wednesday evening that game was official since the teams played the required innings and awarded the win to Brockway.
Things started off well for Ridgway (0-2) as Mitchell launched a one-out, two-run homer to right-center in the top of the first off Serafini. Zach Zameroski was on board after drawing a walk.
Serafini allowed just two hits over the next four-plus inning though. He stranded two runners in scoring position in the second, striking out Zameroski to end the threat before cruising through the final three innings. In total, Serafini allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out four and walking two.
Brockway answered Mitchell’s blast with a run in the bottom of the first.
Inzana legged out an infield single with one out and raced to second when a late throw to first was off the mark. Clark followed with a double to left-center that scored Inzana to make it 2-1.
Brockway then grabbed the lead for good with its three-run second.
Both teams are back in action today. Brockway travels to Fox Township, while Ridgway hosts Wilcox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.