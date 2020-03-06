HERSHEY — The Brockway wrestling team experienced a mixed bag of results Thursday to open the PIAA Class AA Championships, but by day’s end saw all three of its states qualifiers advance with hopes landing on the podium inside the Giant Center.
Senior Anthony Glasl (132 pounds), a two-medalists making his fourth appearance in Hershey, was the lone Rover to reach to reach today’s quarterfinals. Senior teammate Eric Johnson (195) and junior Noah Bash (160) each went 1-1 on the day to stay alive, with their wins and losses coming in opposite order.
Glasl (36-1), ranked second in the state by papowerwrestling.com, looked dominant in his 13-3 first round win at 132 against St. Joseph’s Academy junior Amonn Ohl (29-11), a three-time qualifier himself who place sixth as a freshman.
The Rover came out strong, taking down Ohl twice in the first period before adding a set of backpoints for a 7-1 lead after two minutes. Ohl rode out Glasl in the second as it looked like the Rover was content to stay where he was for the most part.
Ohl went down in the third and struggled to get out himself, finally reversing Glasl with 24 seconds to go. The Rover was having nothing of the move, as he promptly escaped, then took Ohl down to his back for a five-point in the final 10 seconds to come away with a major decision.
Next up for Glasl is Forest Hills sophomore Noah Tweeter (28-12), who major decisioned four-time qualifier Noah Hunt (30-11) of Warrior Run 8-0 in his first round match. With a win Glasl would tie Andy Rendos for the school record in wins with 144.
Bash (27-11) was triumphant in his states debut as he pinned Saucon Valley sophomore Ty Cencsits (15-6) in 5:06 in their 160-pound pigtail bout. Bash was leading 4-2, with all that scoring coming in the second, before he pinned Cencsits from the top position in the third.
The Rover’s victory earned him a meeting with two-time defending state champ Thayne Lawrence (22-0), a senior from Frazier. Lawrence, who also won a bronze medal as a freshman, pinned Bash in 1:37 to move on to the quarterfinals.
The loss dropped Bash into the consolation bracket where he battles Wilson Area senior Anthony Micci (35-11) today on the consy second round.
Johnson (34-3), a returning state qualifier. drew a tough opener against Mahoney senior Danny Lawrence (34-2) in a battle of top-ranked 195 pounders in the state. Lawrence entered at No. 3, while Johnson was No. 6.
And, it was Lawrence who came away with a convincing 12-2 major decision victory to reach today’s quarterfinals against Philipsburg-Osceola junior Parker Moore (34-6), the Southwest Region champ.
Johnson bounced back in a big way though, pinning Elizabeth Forward’s Ethan Cain (36-10) to keep alive his dreams of ending his Brockway career with his first state medal.
The bout was a close out throughout, with the pair trading reversals in the second and third periods. Cain appeared to get the upperhand in the third when he took down Johnson with 1:24 left.
However, Johnson had an answer and quickly reversed Cain to his back and secured the fall just past the midway point of the third period.
Johnson now squares off against Line Mountain junior Dominick Bridi (32-9) in the today’s second round of consolations.
Class AA action resumes at 9 a.m. today with the medal rounds set to take place in the evening session.