COUDERSPORT — The Brockway baseball team has been known to pull off some early-round upsets in the District 9 playoffs.
And, the Rovers added another to that resume Wednesday with an 8-6 upset of second-seeded Coudersport in a District 9 Class AA quarterfinal game at the Coudersport Area Recreation Park.
The seventh-seeded Rovers went into the game with a 6-11 record but didn’t play like a team with just six wins as they handed the Falcons (12-4) just their fourth loss of the season. A lot of that has to due with the fact six of the Rovers losses came by two runs or less this season.
Cam Baka went the distance on the mound for Brockway, allowing six runs, all earned, on 10 hits while striking out four and walking three.
He was backed by an offense that was patient at the plate — the Rovers drew 10 walks in the game — while taking advantage of that patience with eight hits.
Tyler Serafini led the Rover attack, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Tino Inzana was 2-for-4.
“The kids played great and it was a big win for us,’ said Rovers coach Terry Moore. “This season has been no different from past seasons. The kids continued to be confident even though we have lost a lot of one-run games. We’ve been building this four a couple years, and the guys just seem to be able to handle pressure situations and step it up come the postseason.
“I can’t say enough about about how Cam Baka pitched for us today. He has looked very good the last three times he has pitched and it was nice to see him be rewarded with a victory. The guys were patient at the plate today, and we came though with some clutch hits when we needed them.”
Brockway jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead after one inning. Serafini and Matthew Clark each singled in the first. Serafini scored on a wild pitch, while Clark trotted home with Zach Foradori was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
The Rovers added to that lead with three runs in the third.
Foradori led off the inning with a walk and scored on a double by Dominic Inzana, who in turn raced home on a single by Zane Puhala. Serafini capped the inning with a single of his own to plate Puhala to make it 5-0.
Coudersport responded with three runs in the bottom of the third to get back into the game, but the Rovers extended their lead with a pair of runs in the fifth on a two-run single by Serafini.
After the Falcons scored once in the bottom of the fifth, the Rovers got that run right back in the sixth when Angelo Inzana drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a fielder’s choice to make it an 8-4 game.
Coudy got two runs back in the bottom of the sixth, but Baka and his teammates held off the Falcons from there.
With the win, Brockway earned a semifinal matchup today with a very familiar foe in third-seeded Brookville, who beat Curwensville, 5-1, Wednesday.
The meeting will be the sixth in two years between Brockway and Brookville. The Raiders have won the previous five — four by two runs or less. Brookville, which beat the Rovers 2-0 in last year’s D-9 Class AA title game, beat Brockway by scores of 2-1 and 5-4 this year in the regular season.
“We’re very familiar with Brookville, with this being our sixth meeting the past two years,” said Moore. “It’s been a battle every time we’ve played them but they have won the previous five games. We need to find a way to win a close one against them.”
The teams will meet at Brookville’s McKinley Field today at 4 p.m.
