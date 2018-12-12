BROCKWAY — Brockway hosted an undermanned Ridgway squad Tuesday evening in the dual-meet opener for both schools, and the Rovers came away with a lopsided 54-15 victory.
Brockway received six forfeits, and Ridgway one, in the contest that also featured “no matches” at 106 and 126 with the Elkers dressing just six wrestlers.
In the end, five bouts where wrestled on the mat, with the host Rovers winning three of those courtesy of falls by Anthony Glasl (138), Tino Inzana (145) and Garrett McClintick (220).
Ridgway got a pair of wins on the mat from Gary Emerick (pin at 132) and Jake Wicket (decision at 152), while heavyweight Jacob Kunselman received the Elkers’ lone forfeit win.
“The kids we had go out where ready to compete i thought,” said Rovers coach Eric Grecco. “We got caught in a couple moves there, and won one and lost one of those matches. They (kids) were firing attacks, and we saw a lot of offense and aggressiveness, which is something we’ve talked about continuing to improve on.”
The match opened at 145, where Inzana took on Elker Joe Miller.
Inzana wasted little time scoring the first point of the night with a takedown before taking down Miller a second time to lead 4-1 after one period.
The Rover started down in the second and escaped 15 seconds in. He quickly took Miller down to his back and secured the fall in 2:40.
Ridgway answered right back with a hard-fought 5-3 win by Wickett against Linkin Nichols at 152.
The pair battled on their feet for just over half the first period before Wickett scored a takedown with 51 seconds on the clock. Nichols earned a quick escape, but the Elker led 2-1 after two minutes.
Wickett chose bottom in the second and added to his lead with an escape, then a takedown to go up 5-1. Nichols again worked free for an escape but trailed 5-2 after two periods.
Nichols notched his third escape from the bottom position just over 30 seconds into the third period, but that’s as close as the Rover got. Wickett held off Nichols on his feet to come away with the 5-3 victory.
The match’s outcome was then all but decided when Ridgway had to hand four straight forfeits to Rovers Ian Koehler (160), Noah Bash (170), Andrew Hickman (182) and Eric Johnson (195).
Koehler was inserted in at 160 for the forfeit, which allowed Grecco to bump up his lineup and get McClintick a match at 220. And, the senior made quick work of Alec Richardson, pinning the Elker junior in 1:32 to put the Rovers up 36-6.
Ridgway’s got six points at heavyweight with Kunselman’s forfeit win.
After there was no match at 106, Rovers Mark Palmer and Dom Inzana received forfeits at 113 and 120, respectively. There was no match up 126, with Ridgway instead bumping junior Gary Emerick up to 138 to take on Rover freshman Garret Park.
The moved paid off for the Elkers, as Emerick scored the opening takedown on Park before pinning the Rover in 1:32 for Ridgway’s final victory of the night.
Glasl punctuated the Rover victory with a first-period pin of Luke Tomaski in what was an action-filled two minutes.
Tomaski actually scored the opening points, using a headlock for a takedown on Glasl. The Elker couldn’t score backpoints on the move though, as Glasl worked free for an escape.
Glasl then scored a takedown of his own before Tomaski escaped to even the score 3-3. Glasl then used a dump late in the period to take down Tomaski to his back before securing the fall with 11 seconds left in the period to set the final score.
“We have three guys sitting on the sidelines right now with freaky injuries, and we’re hoping to have most of the full team back for our tournament this weekend,” said first-year Ridgway head coach Curt Olson who must deal with some low numbers overall after taking over the program from David Fordoski. “I can’t really say we’re a young team, because we’re not.
“I was looking over the lineup before Hickory (Tournament), and we don’t have a guy with a winning record coming back this year. It’s kind of an uphill battle, and the thing I’m stressing with the guys is they have to work at getting better and do the best you possibly can.
“We have two returning regional qualifiers, but they still have a losing record overall and still have to prove themselves.”
Olson is no stranger to the Ridgway program, as he was a standout wrestler for the Elkers (1979 graduate) and has served a long-time assistant coach at different levels for the school. He was inducted into the District 9 Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2012 as a wrestler/contributor.
Brockway is back in action Thursday at home against Port Allegany, while Ridgway hosts its annual dual tournament Saturday.
