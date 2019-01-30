BROCKWAY — The Brockway wrestling team celebrated Senior Night in style Tuesday night as it beat DuBois, 39-32, for its first win against the Beavers in 16 years.
Brockway honored its four seniors — Tino Inzana, Garrett McClintick, Justin Smith and Hayden Thompson — prior to that match. That quartet then went 2-2 on the mat, with McClintick and Smith capturing key falls to help the Rovers knock off DuBois.
McClintick decked Ryan White in 1:40 at 182 to put Brockway up for good at 24-20. Smith then pinned John Pendleton two bouts later at 220, with his fall in 5:07 all but sealing the Rovers’ victory as they led 33-20 with just two contested weights left.
DuBois’ Alex O’Harrah pinned Thompson with two-tenths of a second remaining in the their heavyweight bout before the teams traded forfeits at 106 and 113 to close out the match. DuBois bumped 106-pounder Kam Stevenson up for that final forfeit as the six-point split set the final at 39-32.
Brockway (10-4) won eight of 14 bouts overall, scoring bonus-points in five of those wins to secure the program’s first win against DuBois since Jan. 23, 2003.
On that night, a Rovers suad led by the likes of Andy Rendos, Scott Rendos, Lenny Calhoun and Kyle Smith beat the Beavers, 49-18.
The win also ended a three-match losing streak for the Rovers this month.
“It was nice to get this win against a quality DuBois team,” said Brockway coach Eric Grecco. “It kind of came at the right time here a couple days before district duals begin and got us back on the right track. I’m pretty pleased with how we wrestled and just have to keep building here for Thursday and Saturday.”
The night opened with a down-to-the-wire bout at 120 between Brockway’s Adam Stine and DuBois’ Braxton Adams.
Stine grabbed control of the bout late in the first when he scored a takedown with 18 seconds left. The Rover then rode Adams the entire second period, scoring three nearfall points late in the period to go up 5-0.
Stine went bottom in the third, a decision that nearly cost him the bout. Adams returned the favor to the Rover by riding him the entire period. Adams turned Stine for three backpoints with 42 seconds remaining, then appeared to score a second set in the closing seconds that at the least would have tied the bout.
However, the referee ruled there was no two-count and Stine came away with a 5-3 victory.
“We knew that was a toss-up match right out of the gate, and for him (Stine) to get that win, it kind of electrified the team,” said Grecco. “Everyone wanted to do their job after that.”
DuBois (11-2) countered with a first-period pin by Trenton Donahue at 126, as he flattened Garret Park in 1:23. Brockway answered back with a strong 6-0 win by Anthony Glasl against Chandler Ho at 132 in a bout featuring wrestlers who weighed in at 126 along with Donahue and Park.
Glasl used a first-period takedown to go up on Ho, then never relinquished control in the bout. The Rover rode out Ho in the second, adding a point when the Beaver was hit for stalling a second time in the match.
Glasl chose bottom in the third and needed just 11 seconds to escape. The pair then battled on their feet a majority of the period before Glasl put things away with a takedown with 11 seconds left.
“Anthony (Glasl) wanted to wrestle Donahue,” said Grecco. “He or we weren’t running, it was just where the match started we had to put the cards in our favor to try to win the dual meet.
“That early on, we had to do what we had to and build some early momentum.”
The back-and-forth match continued, with DuBois getting a pair of bonus-point wins from Ed Scott and Dalton Woodrow at 138 and 145, respectively.
Scott built a commanding 9-1 lead after one period against Conner Ryckman, scoring two takedowns and two sets of backpoints in the period. Scott wasted little time finishing things in the second as he took Ryckman down to his back and secured the fall in 2:38.
Woodrow followed with a 10-1 major decision of Inzana at 145.
Woodrow opened the scoring with a first-period takedown, then added a reversal from the bottom position in the second to lead 4-0 after two periods. Inzana elected down in the third but never got out as Woodrow turned him twice — scoring three backpoints each time — to put himself in line for a major decision.
Inzana got a late penalty point when Woodrow was called for a hard crossface, but Beaver still added an extra team point with the 10-1 victory to put the Beavers up 16-6.
Brockway cut that deficit to four at 152 when Noah Bash pinned Gauge Gulvas late in the third period.
Bash scored a takedown just 13 seconds into the bout and never trailed from there. The Rover added a reversal in the second and eventually took a 4-1 lead into the final period.
Gulvas chose neutral to start the third, but Bash never let the Beaver into the bout as he came up with a key takedown. Bash then put Gulvas on his back for three nearfall points before the duo traded reversals.
Bash came out of that sequence back in control and put Gulvas on his back again — this time getting the fall with 28 seconds remaining.
DuBois then pushed its lead back out to eight points (20-12) when Garrett Starr beat Linkin Nichols, 8-0 at 160.
Starr scored a takedown and three backpoints in the first period before tacking on an escape and second takedown in the second period. Up 8-0, Starr rode out Nichols in the third.
Brockway started its comeback at 170, where a 27-second pin by Andrew Hickman against Jake Krause jump-started a run of five wins in the final seven weights for the Rovers.
McClintick followed Hickman’s fall with one of his own as he pinned Ryan White in 1:40 at 182. Teammate Eric Johnson followed with a 7-1 win against Eric Schneider at 195.
Johnson jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one period on a takedown and two backpoints, then added an escape and takedown in the second for a 7-0 advantage.
Schneider started down in the third, and Johnson eventually let him up with 57 seconds to go before outdueling the Beaver on his feet the rest of the way.
Smith’s pin at 220 then all but sealed the Rovers’ statement victory.
Smith scored takedowns in each of the first two periods to take a 4-0 lead into the third, where he pinned Pendleton from the top position in 5:07.
“Justin is a solid kid and wrestles well,” said Grecco. “He can compete with the best of them. It was nice for him to kind of seal the win for us on Senior Night. He can take some pride in winning the match for us.”
O’Harrah got those six points back at 285, but it wasn’t enough as all the Rovers had to do was not lose a team point to take home the overall victory outright.
O’Harrah took a 1-0 lead into the third period against Thompson, where he rode out the Rover before securing the fall just before the final buzzer.
With the outcome decided, DuBois didn’t send Stevenson out at 106 and instead elected to trade forfeits with Palmer to end the night.
“Brockway came out and wrestled tough tonight,” said DuBois coach Luke Bundy. “I’m not sure if I’ve ever said this, but this was the first time in my head coaching career I feel we didn’t get a fair shake when it came down the line all night long. I think that cost us points in a lot of matches, and it’s sad it went down that way.
“Our guys need to toughen up and wrestle through it, but obviously that got to us and took us out of our game a little bit. It is what it is, and we need to get better on a nightly basis. We have district duals this weekend, and hopefully we can get out of the funk and get back on the winning track.”
Both teams are back in action later this week in the their respective district dual tournament.
The fourth-seeded Rovers host fifth-seeded Johnsonburg Thursday (weather permitting) in a quarterfinal match, while DuBois is the top seed for Saturday’s District 4/9 Class AAA Team Championships.
