HOLLIDAYSBURG — Coming off a tough home loss to Johnsonburg Tuesday, the Brockway wrestling team hit the road Wednesday and notched a big bounce back victory against Hollidaysburg, 46-18.
Brockway won nine of the 12 weights contested, with no bouts had at 106 or 113, and scored bonus points in seven of those wins.
Rover heavyweight Gavin Thompson opened the match with a forfeit win, while Hollidaysburg got a pin at 120 from Colin Smilnak to pull even at 6-6. The teams traded the lead from there, with Brockway getting wins from Adam Stine and Garret Park during that stretch.
Stine recorded an 8-0 major decision against Xavier Adams at 126, while Park received a forfeit at 138 to the Rovers up for good at 16-12.
Anthony Glasl followed with a 56-second pin of Golden Tiger Weston Barnes, while Tanner Morelli edged Nicholas Burkey, 8-6, at 152.
Teammate Noah Bash then upended Aaron Sleth, 7-2, to put the Rovers up 16 points at 28-12.
Hollidaysburg got six points back at 170 when Campbell Walls won by forfeit, but Brockway won the final three bouts to finish of the win to improve to 2-2 on the season.
Seth Stewart started that closing run by pinning Devon Datres in 1:03, while Weston Smith decked Jesse Weir in 1;16 at 195. Eric Johnson closed out the night, and the overall victory, with a forfeit win at 220.
Brockway travels to the Sharpsville Duals on Saturday.