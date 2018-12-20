BROCKWAY — The Brockway wrestling teams captured its second lopsided victory in as many nights Wednesday, as the Rovers hammered visiting Hollidaysburg, 49-18.
Brockway won 10 of the 14 weights, recording first-period falls in five of those wins and a forfeit in another.
Heavyweight Hayden Thompson received that forfeit in the opening bout of the night, while Dominic Inzana (120), Garret Park (132), Anthony Glasl (138), Linkin Nichols (145) and Eric Johnson (182) each notched falls in the first period of their respective matches. Park, Nichols and Johnson all recorded their pins in 40 seconds or less.
The 36 points from all those pins, and Thompson’s forfeit, all but wrapped up the win for the Rovers. Brockway wasn’t done there though, as it picked up four other wins on the mat against the Golden Tigers.
The headlining victory of the night came from senior 195-pounder Garrett McClintick, who scored a hard-fought 4-2 decision against Mason McCready in a battle of returning state qualifiers. McCready placed eighth in Hershey in Class AAA a year ago.
Brockway also got a tight 8-6 win from Noah Bash at 160 against Campbell Walls, while Tino Inzana upended Aaron Sleeth, 5-1, at 145. Rover Mark Palmer came away with a 10-2 major decision against Colin Smilnak.
Two of Hollidaysburg’s two wins came via forfeits at 106 and 220. Golden Tiger Andrew Simpson also recorded a lcose 6-4 win against Adam Stine at 126, while Nathan Fisher knocked off Andrew Hickman, 4-1, at 170.
Brockway (3-1) is back in action Dec. 29 at the Redbank Valley Duals.
