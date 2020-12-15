BROCKWAY — The Brockway wrestling program has battled the numbers game for quite some time, with head coach Eric Grecco finding himself on both sides of that fight during his tenure.
Grecco has entered seasons with numbers so low, he and his staff has nothing to do but focus on the individual aspect of the sport, while just two years ago the Rovers battled for a District 9 Class AA team title and reached states as the D-9 runner-up.
The Rovers also won the team crown at the District 9 individual championships that season (2018-19) — the program’s first title in that event since 2003.
Fast forward two years, and Grecco and the Rovers once again find themselves on the wrong side of the numbers games thanks in large part to graduation and injuries.
Grecco lost three starters to graduation in Anthony Glasl, Eric Johnson and Linkin Nichols, as well as three returning starters who were all past regional qualifiers. He also had a couple others not come out who have wrestled in past years.
Those combined losses have left Grecco with a roster in the single digits. Brockway will be aided a little by the fact the PIAA voted in the offseason to lower the number of weight classes from 14 to 13 moving forward in the sport.
Glasl and Johnson were multi-year state qualifiers who finished their careers together on the podium in Hershey last year.
Glasl put together one of the best careers in program history. He was a four-time District 9 champ and four-time state qualifier who captured three PIAA medals (6th as a freshman, 5th as a junior, 3rd as a senior).
Glasl, who is now wrestling at George Mason, wrapped up his standout career as the program’s all-time wins leader (146-22), breaking the old record of 144 held by Andy Rendos. He was 39-2 a year ago.
Johnson saved his best for last, posting a 37-4 record as a senior en route to placing seventh at states. He was a three-time D-9 champ and two-time state qualifier who also is a member of Brockway’s Century Club, ranking eighth all-time with a record of 113-40.
Nichols was 17-11 as a senior and placed sixth at districts.
Their departures were compounded by the loss of seniors Tanner Morelli (19-14, regional qualifier) and Dom Inzana and sophomore Gavin Thompson (26-13, fifth at regionals at 285) to injury.
Morelli, who also missed his sophomore season because of injury, was hurt in football along with Thompson. Inzana, a past regional qualifier (sophomore year) who won 50 matches in his first two varsity seasons, will miss his second straight year of action because of a lingering shoulder injury.
“With the low numbers and injuries, I wasn’t going to lie and tell them we’re in contention to win a team district title,” said Grecco. “So, we told them from day one this is going to be more of an individual year, especially with everything going on with COVID. We told them you have to want to be here, and it revolves around the individual (season).
“That’s what makes wrestling a great sport. Yeah, you want to be good as a team. But, if don’t have the numbers in a year like this, you can still focus on the individual and be successful as an individual.”
However, just because Grecco has low numbers doesn’t mean he doesn’t have quality or experienced wrestlers. Of the nine wrestlers listed on his preseason roster, two are past state qualifiers while three others are freshmen who were junior high state qualifiers.
Leading that group of returnees are senior Noah Bash and junior Mark Palmer.
Bash is a two-time regional qualifier who reached states for the first time a year ago as part of a 27-12 season. A two-time D-9 runner-up, he placed fourth at regionals as a junior before going 1-2 in Hershey. He enters his senior year with a career mark of 66-36.
Palmer began his varsity career with a bang, going 33-12 as a freshman en route to reaching states. He missed part of last season with an injury but still went 15-8 and reached regionals for the second straight year.
Beyond those two, senior Weston Smith (10-14), junior Garret Park (10-12) and sophomore Seth Stewart (21-11) all have varsity experience.
The remainder of the roster features sophomore newcomer Zach Delia and freshmen Dylan Bash, Weston Pisarchick and Jack Smith — all of whom are past junior high state qualifiers. Pisarchick is a multi-timn placewinner at junior high states.
“We may not have a lot of kids, but the kids we do have enjoyed success in past,” said Grecco. “Noah Bash is a returning state qualifier who will be looking to get back to Hershey again, as is Mark Palmer who was a state qualifier two years ago.
“And, with way things are set up, if you get to Hershey, you’re really going to earn it because they (PIAA) are going with regionals and then a super regional this year.”
The idea of the super regional (2 will take place) came about because the PIAA wants to limit the number of wrestlers in tournaments to eight per weight class this year because of COVID. As a result, if you reach states, you will be assured of a medal before state action begins since the top eight wrestlers are awarded medals.
“Success is really going to be up the kids this year,” said Grecco. “We told them you have to do the right things in the room and outside of the room and try stay as healthy as you can. Unfortunately, that (health) is something we can’t control.
“We’re preparing like there will be an end of the year. Right now, the PIAA is planning on a postseason, so we’re planning on a postseason. But, we know it can be taken out from beneath of us rather quickly.”
Grecco will be assisted by Bruce Grecco, Jason Bash, Curtis Markle, Eric Lunger and Jesse Wolfe.
The Rovers were scheduled to open their season tonight at Punxsutawney, but now must see if winter sports resume on Jan. 4 after Gov. Tom Wolf suspended high school sports for three weeks because of COVID-19.
When the season does resume, Pisarchick will open the Rovers lineup at 106, while Grecco has no one for 113 or 120. Palmer will be at 126, with Park and Dylan Bash at 132 and 138, respectively. Another open weight will be 145.
Weston Smith (152) will start the upper half of the lineup, with Jack Smith (160) and Noah Bash (172) following him. Brockway will have no one at the new 189-pound class or at 220. Stewart will wrestle at 190, another new class, while Delia could be the Rovers heavyweight.
ROSTER
Seniors: Noah Bash, Weston Smith. Juniors: Mark Palmer, Garret Park. Sophomores: Zach Delia, Seth Stewart. Freshmen: Dylan Bash, Jack Smith, Weston Pisarchick.