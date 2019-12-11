RIDGWAY — The Brockway wrestling team opened up the dual-meet portion of its season Tuesday night in Ridgway and won six of the nine bouts contested on the mat as part of a 36-12 victory against the Elkers.
Brockway notched four pins in those six wins on the mat, getting falls from Noah Bash (170), Seth Stewart (182), Anthony Glasl (138) and Garret Park (145), while Eric Johnson received a forfeit at 220 for his team’s seventh and final “W” in a match that saw four no matches between 106-126.
The host Elkers had one pin amongst its three wins, with Gary Emerick recording a first-period fall against Adam Stine at 132.
Both teams were coming off weekend action — Brockway at the DKI Tournament in Bloomsburg and Ridgway at the Hickory Invitational.
“The kids wrestled pretty well for our first dual meet competition,” said Brockway coach Eric Grecco. “Overall, we were pretty pleased but there were some simple mistakes and things we need to fix. But overall, a pretty good performance.”
Bash and Stewart got the Rovers off and running with a pair of first-period falls. Bash scored a pair if takedowns before locking a cradle on Joe Miller and pinning the Elker in 1:40. Stewart needed just 1:00 to deck Bailey Lewis with a cradle of his own.
Ridgway got the scoreboard at 192 as Valdemar Kranz, an exchange student from Sweden, captured his first win with a 9-2 decision against Rover Weston Smith. Kranz went 0-2 over the weekend at Hickory.
Smith opened the scoring with a takedown late in the first period, fighting off a throw attempt by Kranz to get the two points himself. Smith then chose bottom in the second but never got out as Kranz managed to put the Rover on his back for three nearfall points to take the lead.
Kranz went bottom in the third and put the match away when he escaped, then took Smith down to his back as part of a five-point move. The Elker’s win made the overall score 12-3.
That’s as close as Ridgway got, as Johnson’s forfeit win at 220 promptly pushed the lead to 18-3.
Brockway then got a huge toss-up 5-4 win from freshman Gavin Thompson at heavyweight, as he outlasted Elker junior Jacob Kunselman in the ultimate tiebreaker period.
Kunselman struck first with a takedown in the opening two minutes, only to see Thompson escape to make it 2-1 after one period. Thompson started down in the second and reversed the Elker 45 seconds in to take a 3-2 lead.
Kunselman nearly returned the favor in the closing seconds of the period, but Thompson fought off the move to maintain a 3-2 lead. Kunselman chose down in the third and managed to escape just past the midway point of the period to even the score (3-3) and force overtime.
Neither wrestler scored in the initial OT period, then both escaped in the two 30-second tiebreaker periods. Having scored first, Kunselman had choice for the ultimate tiebreaker period and chose bottom.
The Elker was unable to escapre this time, as Thompson fought off an attempt in the final 10 seconds before breaking Kunselman back down to the mat and riding him out for the victory.
“That was a good win for Gavin, especially since he was down 2-0 almost right off the bat,” said Grecco. “He just wasn’t quite ready for that kid coming right at him. Then he battled the rest of the time and kept himself in the match and ended up going to the ultimate tiebreaker and gutted it up as a freshman.”
A string of no matches ensued at 106, 113, 20 and 126 before things resumed at 132 — where Emerick flattened Stine in 1:42.
Brockway responded with back-to-back falls by Glasl and Park.
Glasl recorded two quick takedowns before decking Tyler Merritt in 57 seconds at 138, while Park entered the second period scoreless against Armandt Rosario at 145. However, Park promptly reversed Rosario to his back from the bottom position in the second and pinned him just 20 seconds into the period.
The final two bouts proved to be two of the best of the night, with the teams splitting a pair of close, hard-fought matchups.
Ridgway got its final win of the night at 152, where senior Jake Wickett held off Tanner Morelli, 9-5.
Wickett jumped out to a 4-1 lead after one period on a pair of takedowns and pushed that lead to 6-2 with a third takedown in the second period. Morelli managed to escape late in the period to make it 6-3 entering the third.
The Elker started down in the final period, and Morelli took advantage — turning Wickett for a pair of backpoints on the edge of the mat near the midway point of the third to get within a point at 6-5.
After Wickett escaped with 27 seconds remaining, Morelli needed a takedown to force overtime. But, Wickett fought off a shot and got the takedown himself to come away with the four-point win.
Senior Linkin Nichols then closed out the match with a hard-fought win for the Rovers against Hunter Wall.
Nichols grabbed the lead on a takedown with 10 seconds left in the opening period, but an interlocking call as they went out of bounds gave Wall a point. The Rover took that one-point lead into the second and maintained it by riding Wall the entire period.
Nicholds wasted little time escaping in the third, then all but put things away with a takedown with 58 seconds remaining. Wall made things interesting with a late reversal, with Nichols held on for the 5-3 victory.
“Just the fact we had nine matches tonight is huge after ending last year and taking just four to districts,” said Ridgway coach Curt Olson. “Knock on wood, we’ve haven’t had any injuries and have three brand, spanking new guys out there who have no experience whatsoever.
“Valdemar from Sweden, that was his first win after going 0-2 at the tournament over the weekend. He’s a heck of an athlete and showed it when he hit some of the moves he did. Morelli is a tough competitor at 152 and Jake (Wickett) had his hands full. We’re definitely going to see him again at districts if he (Morelli) stays at 52.
“It’s nice to have the bodies out there, and nothing but good things coming for us. We have a huge class — seven kids in seven grade — and that’s out future when some of these freshmen and sophomores now get older.”
Brockway is back in action Thursday at Port Allegany, while Ridgway hosts its dual tournament on Saturday.