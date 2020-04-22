BROCKWAY — It’s often said sports teach life lessons that go far beyond simply winning or losing a game or race.
Brockway senior Mariah Alanskas is proof of that, as the Lady Rover used her venture in sports to finally find what she enjoyed and was successful at.
“I’ve tried many sports over the years, including dance, gymnastics, volleyball, basketball and cheerleading,” said Alanskas. “However, cross country and track and field are the only ones I’ve consecutively continued to participate in.
“I’ve never actually been skilled at most sports, so it was surprising when I joined track and saw how much I genuinely enjoyed hurdling and sprinting.”
Alanskas competed in both cross country and track throughout high school and would have been a four-time letterwinner in each had spring sports not been canceled because of COVID-19.
“It (competing in sports) has taught me a lot about leadership, and how to handle wins and losses both in the sport and in life,” said the Lady Rover. “Track (is my favorite) because it is so versatile, as there are many different events to try out.”
And, she enjoyed her most success on the track competing for DuBois Central Catholic through the schools’ co-op in the sport.
Alanskas competed at the District 9 Class AA Championships each of her first three seasons. She was 10th in the 300 hurdles as a freshman before running in four events as a sophomore. She just missed medaling (Top 6) in the 200 dash (7th place) and 300 hurdles (8th), while finishing 11th in the 100 and 13th in the 100 hurdles.
She made her first podium finish as a junior count in a big way, capturing a silver medal in the 100 dash with a time of 13.00 to earn her first trip to states. She ran the fastest time (12.83) in the prelims that day. She added a 10th in the 200 and 11th in the 100 hurdles and was part of the Lady Cardinals’ 4x400 relay squad that was eighth.
Alanskas went to place 25th at states in the 100.
However, a return to Shippensburg University for the PIAA Championships can’t happen for Alanskas with the season canceled.
“It has been sad to think about losing my last high school season of track, and the goals that I had that are no longer feasible,” she said. “However, I do understand that with the pandemic certain steps were necessary, and I know my senior teammates are going through the same ordeal.”
Her most memorable moment in sports came on the track as a freshman and helped set the tone for her career.
“I still wasn’t used to running races and would get super anxious,” she said. “I was about to run the 300-meter hurdle race, my last event of the day, and right off the first hurdle I fell really hard.
“However I got back up, caught up with the other girls, and won the race. My arm and leg was bleeding pretty bad and my ribs were sore, but I had pushed myself to run the remaining 250 meters. I was proud of this moment the most because I made myself get up and finish when I literally fell down.”
Back home at Brockway, Alanskas competed at the D-9 Class A Cross Country Championships all four years she ran at the varsity level. She was the Lady Rovers’ second-highest finisher each of her final three seasons.
Alanskas’ best finish at districts was 27th as a sophomore. She was 33rd this past fall as a senior, 42nd her freshman campaign and 49th as a junior.
She also helped Brockway to three Top 6 team finishes her final three seasons after the Lady Rovers’ didn’t have enough runners to score as a team when she was a freshman. Brockway was fourth her sophomore year and fifth and sixth, respectively, her final two seasons.
Outside of sports, is a member of Social Studies Club, Model U.N., mock trial, National Honor Society, art club and GAPP, where she was an exchange student in Germany. She has a part-time job as a waitress.
Alanskas said handling her sports and everything else she is involved in can be hard at times.
“It is mainly about time management,” she said. “I would usually take off one day of practice for work and would usually do homework/study on my half-hour breaks.”
The daughter of J.R. and Christine Alanskas, the Lady Rover also has a younger brother Brandon who is in elementary school.
After graduation, Alanskas plans to attend Kent State University with a major in applied communications. She also is considering going to law school following her course work at Kent State.
Although she hasn’t ruled out continuing her athletic career in college, Alanskas said she currently plans to focus on school once at college.