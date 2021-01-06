BROCKWAY — For some athletes, just being part of a team and the memories created is what matters the most to them, although winning certainly helps in regards to both.
Brockway senior Chase Azzato is one of those athletes. Azzato, is a three-sport athlete who plays soccer, basketball and baseball for the Rovers. And, despite being a role player throughout his varsity career, has been one of his teammates’ biggest supporters when on the sidelines not competing.
Azzato has seen his most playing time and varsity success on the soccer field. He began playing the sport at a very young age and has been a part of Brockway’s program since playing in junior high as a seventh grader.
He reached the varsity level as a freshman and found the back of the net several times during his career when give the opportunity to play. He is part of a Rover senior class that has enjoyed quite the success on the pitch the past four years.
Brockway captured the District 9 Class A title all four years of Azzato’s career, compiling a record of 64-11-1. The Rovers reached the state semifinals in the Rover’s freshman and senior seasons — the first two Final Four appearances in program history.
Unforfunately, Azzato and his teammates never got the chance to play for a state title as they suffered heartbreaking one-goal losses to the WPIAL champion in both of those contests — 1-0 in overtime to North Catholic in 2017 and 2-1 to Greensburg Central Catholict this past fall.
Those two postseason runs are among his fondest memories of playing his favorite sport.
“I’ve played for so long, and it has helped me so much,” said Azzato of soccer. “I enjoy playing it because it’s fun and I am able to make memories with many different people.”
Azzato said his biggest sports accomplishment was scoring his first left-footed goal this past season.
Outside of sports, Azzato is involved in the German Club at Brockway and also a member of the Boy Scouts. He also enjoys hunting and playing video games.
The son of Chris and Pam Azzato, the Rover senior has two older siblings who each were involved in sports. His brother Christopher played soccer for the Rovers, while sister Adriana was a three-sport athlete who competed in soccer, basketball and softball.
He said his mother is his role mother because, “she has always pushed me to do my best.”
Azzato is currently unsure of his post high school plans, but said he may attend Triangle Tech.