BROCKWAY — Growing up, Brockway’s Noah Bash always dreamed of wrestling at the Division I level, but for most of his career felt that was out of reach.
However, that dream looks like it will become a reality for the Rover senior, as he recently committed to wrestle at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster.
Bash has yet to sign his official letter of intent but was accepted into the college earlier this month and plans to major in biology or some sort of health studies in hopes of becoming a physician assistant in the future.
“Due to COVID, the coaches can not come have a signing day till later in April, but I signed an Early Decision Agreement and was accepted a little over a week ago,” said Bash. “Wrestling at the D-I level was always a dream, and honestly never seemed like a reality. I was blessed with the opportunity. I’m glad that my hard work and dedication has finally paid off.”
That hard work and dedication has certainly showed itself not only on the mat, but also the soccer field for Bash. He will not only be a four-year lettermen in both sports when he graduates but an impact maker in each throughout his career.
The Rover also has yet to experience a losing season at the team level, reaching the state playoffs five of his seven high school seasons between the two sports entering his final year of wrestling.
“What I like best about playing sports are the memories, friendships, and competition,” said Bash. “Wrestling is my favorite sport because it’s the hardest sport on earth. I’m on my own on the mat and have no one to blame except myself. It has shaped me into who I am today.”
Bash’s individual journey on the mat has seen steady improvement from the time he has a freshman.
He went 13-14 that first season wrestling mainly at 132 pounds. He doubled that win total as a sophomore, putting together a 26-10 campaign that saw place second at 160 pounds at the District 9 Class AA Championships to advance to regionals (went 1-2) for the first time.
Bash took things a step further as a junior when he went 27-12. He once again was the D-9 runner-up at 160 pounds before placing fourth at the Northwest Regional to reach the state tournament for the first time. Once in Hershey, Bash won his first bout inside the Giant Center but finished the weekend 1-2 and fell two wins short of winning a medal.
Team-wise on the mat, Brockway experienced its most success during Bash’s freshman campaign when the Rovers went 14-4 and reached the PIAA Team Tournament as the District 9 runner-up to Brookville.
Brockway finished 12-5 his sophomore season, with Bash’s individual runner-up finish helping the Rovers capture the team title at the D-9 Championships — the school’s first team crown at the event since 2003. The Rovers followed that up by going 9-6 a year ago while finishing second in the team race at districts.
The Rover, who sports a career mark of 66-36, has his sights set on returning to states as a senior — a journey that can resume Monday after Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday afternoon that he was lifting the three-week stoppage of high school sports he put into place just before the season started.
Given his love of the sport, it should come as no surprise that his role model comes from the wrestling world.
“My role model is David Taylor (former Penn State standout,)” said the Rover. “He wrestles with intensity and is always looking to score points. He has learned to overcome adversity and he has a great mindset.”
As much success as Bash has had on the mat, he has enjoyed even more winning on the pitch — where he and his fellow seniors captured four straight District 9 Class A titles while compiling a record of 64-11-1 during their four-year career.
He book-ended his soccer career with trips to the state semifinals, only to have both years end in heartbreaking fashion in one-goal losses to the WPIAL champ.
Brockway went 20-1 his freshman year, with that lone loss being a 1-0 overtime setback to North Catholic in the program’s first-ever appearance in the PIAA semifinals. The loss ended a magical postseason run that saw the Rovers capture the first two wins in school history against a WPIAL opponent.
Brockway, which went 17-1 and 12-6-1 in his sophomore and junior years, respectively, fell in the opening round of states each of those seasons before returning to the brink of the state finals again this past fall. But, another WPIAL foe — this time Greensburg Central Catholic — scored with 7:31 remaining to come away with a 1-0 victory to deny the Rovers a shot at PIAA gold.
The Rovers put together their postseason run this fall during a time of great uncertainty as players, coaches and teams had no idea if or when COVID-19 might affect them.
“My whole perspective has changed this year,” said Bash. “I have gone into every game/practice knowing that this could be my last time ever playing. All through the season, I played each game like it was my last. Despite the circumstances, I have learned to play with the cards I’ve been dealt.”
On top of his sports, Bash is also heavily involved in other activities at Brockway. He is the Class president, vice president of both the National Honor Society and Chemistry Cub. He also works at Paesanos Pizza in Brockway.
His favorite thing to do when not in school is order wings from Super Sub & Six Pak on wing night with his friends, then play monopoly and ping pong together.
Bash said something people might find interesting about him in the fact he is one of the most unhealthy and picky people you’ll meet, which is interesting given his love of wrestling which is considered one of the most disciplined sports here is.
“I drink way too much Mountain Dew and raspberry tea,” he said. “I eat pizza or Sheetz every day of my life, and I hate vegetables, steak, non-processed chicken and anything else that may be beneficial to your health.”
The son of Jason and Jessica Bash, the Rover senior has four younger siblings — bothers Dylan (15) and Ben (11) and twin sisters Renee and Nicole (7).