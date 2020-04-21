BROCKWAY — Brockway senior Kayley Benden loves to run and has competed in cross country for quite some time at all levels.
That should come as no surprise, as she comes from a running family. Her mother Brandi helps with the cross country program at Brockway and younger sister Chloe (a freshman) also competes in the sport, as well as track and field at DuBois Central Catholic through the schools’ co-op.
The older Benden sister was hoping to add track to her athletic resume, as she joined her sister on the varsity squad at DCC this spring before all sports where canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m kinda bummed about that since it was my senior year,” said Benden of sports being canceled and schools being closed through the end of the academic year. “This was the last chance we were going to get to do some things before going off to college, and now that’s been taken away so it’s kind of upsetting.
“I’m also kinda sad that I never really got the chance to participate in track. I thought that since it was my senior year, I’d try it out. It seemed really fun, and I was really excited about it. But, now that it’s canceled, I’m not going to get the opportunity.”
Benden’s primary sport through her school years has been cross country. She competed on the school’s elementary club in fifth and sixth grade before running at the junior high as a seventh and eighth grader.
She reached the varsity level as a freshman and went on to earn four letters in the sport.
Benden competed at the District 9 Class A Cross Country Championships all four years, posting her best finishes as a freshman (31st) and sophomore (42nd). She was 51st as a junior and 55th this past fall as a senior.
Brockway didn’t have enough runners to compete as a team at districts her freshman season, but she helped the Lady Rovers to Top 6 finishes in the team standings her final three years. Brockway was fourth her sophomore season and fifth and sixth, respectively, her final two years.
“My favorite sport is cross country because of the team experience,” said benden. “I like being a part of a close team and just being able to take part in the experience and grow and improve over time. It’s a really good feeling.”
Outside of sports, Benden was in the Art Club at Brockway.
“I absolutely love to draw and doodle and create in general,” she said. “It’s one of my favorite things to do.”
The daughter of Joseph and Brandi Benden, the Lady Rover plans to attend Edinboro University and pursue a degree in animation.