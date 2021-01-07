BROCKWAY — Injuries will always be a part of sports.
Some are minor ones that athletes can play through or recover from quickly. Others can be more severe and affect one’s ability to complete — or in worst case scenarios, end careers.
Unfortunately for Brockway senior Dominic Inzana, he has endured through both aspects of that latter scenario after reaching the varsity level as a highly-touted freshmen who competed in three sports — soccer, wrestling and baseball.
Inzana made his presence felt from the get-go as a freshman and was a mainstay in the Rovers’ lineup for all three sports for two years before a shoulder injury suffered between his sophomore and junior years changed everything.
That injury, the subsequent surgery and lingering effects all but ended his wrestling career and limited him to playing just one season overall — soccer this past fall as a senior — since his sophomore year ended.
“After my first surgery, I thought that it would just be one season for one sport that I would miss, and it didn’t affect me nearly as much,” said Inzana. “Then, I injured it again the day after I got cleared, which really made things hard for me. From being a kid that did nothing but sports all my life, I had to sit out my entire junior year in every sport.
“Then, I re-injured it again and I was more determined than anything just to finish out my senior season. After multiple shoulder dislocations, I decided to only play soccer and baseball because I didn’t think I would make it through wrestling season.
“The injury has affected my life more than I ever thought it would, but luckily I was blessed with amazing parents. They did everything they could to get me to play my senior season, from countless physical therapy appointments, to driving me to doctor appointments hours away. They made it a lot easier for me.”
Inzana opened his varsity career with a bang, as he was among a couple freshman who saw routine action as part of a Brockway soccer team that went 20-1 and reached the PIAA Class A semifinals for the first time in program history.
That magical run featured the Rovers’ first two wins ever against a WPIAL opponent before suffering a heartbreaking 1-0 overtime loss to WPIAL champion North Catholic with a berth to the state finals on the line.
The Rovers continued to win from there, capturing four District 9 crowns during Inzana’s career — with him playing a part in three of them.
Brockway went 17-1 his sophomore year, with that one loss again coming to a District 7 foe — 1-0 to Seton LaSalle (WPIAL 3rd seed) — in the opening round of states. Inzana then missed his junior year when the Rovers went 12-6-1 and again fell in the opening round of states, this time 3-0 to Sprindale (WPIAL No. 3 seed).
The Rover returned to the pitch this past fall and played through the pain of his injury, which saw him have to have his shoulder put back into place during several games throughout the year.
He helped lead the Rovers not only back to states, but to a return trip to the state semifinals in search of the program’s first-ever appearance in the state finals. However, Brockway — which went 15-3 — once again came up on the wrong side of a one-goal loss, this time to WPIAL champ Greensburg Central Catholic.
Inzana said soccer was always his favorite sport.
“I loved soccer because everyone I have ever played with wanted to make it to the state finals more than anything,” he said. “So, we all worked as hard as we possibly could and played the best we possibly could which made winning feel more earned than any other sport I played.”
When it comes to wrestling, Inzana was well on his way to becoming a member of Brockway’s Century Club before his career was derailed by the shoulder injury.
He made a splash as a freshman and put together a 26-5 campaign but fell short of placing at districts. He accomplished that a year later, placing fourth at the District 9 Class AA Championships to reach regionals for the first time as part of a 24-8 season that proved to be his last on the mat.
His fourth-place finish helped the Rovers capture the team title at the D-9 Championships — the school’s first team crown at the event since 2003. He finished his wrestling career with a 50-13 record.
Inzana pointed to district wrestling his sophomore year as his most memorable moment because he and older brother Tino (then a senior) qualified for the regional tournament together.
“My brother and I were wrestling the blood round match at districts to go to regionals at the same time,” said the younger Inzana. “My brother won his match in the last couple seconds, then I won my match in overtime (to guarantee a trip to regionals).”
The Rover pointed to his older brother as being his role mode. Tino, a 2019 graduate, was a three-sport athlete himself who competed in soccer, wrestling and baseball.
“My brother has always been the person I looked up to in any sport,” he said. “He worked as hard as he could to be the best he could in every sport, especially soccer. Coming in as a junior being a first-year kid and still working up to be a starter on a team that made it to the western finals is pretty impressive.”
Like wrestling, Inzana got two years of varsity baseball in before his shoulder injury. He didn’t a little bit of everything in those two seasons from playing catcher to the middle infield.
When not playing sports or in school, Inzana loves to hunt and fish.
“I always asked our soccer coaches if we could get out a little early on Fridays so I could hurry home and get out in the woods,” he said.
The son of David and Angie Inzana, the Rover senior plans to attend Clarion University after graduation and major in medical imaging sciences.