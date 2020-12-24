BROCKWAY — Creating your own identity when following in the footsteps of a brother or sister is a hard thing to do, and it can be even more of a challenge in the athletics world — particularly when you play the same sports that sibling was very successful at.
But, that’s just what Brockway senior Morgan Lindemuth has done being a three-sport athlete who has competed in soccer, basketball and softball for the Lady Rovers.
She became a mainstay in all three programs from the time she reached the varsity level as a freshmen and has four letters in soccer, three in basketball and two in softball after her junior year was canceled in the spring at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Sports are so important in my life and always have been because I am competitive,” said Lindemuth. “More importantly, I love being a part of a team, making new friends and meeting new people.”
Older sister Leah Lindemuth, a 2018 Brockway graduate, played the same three sports in high school before moving on to play basketball at Penn State DuBois. The elder Lindemuth finished her high school hoops career as the third-leading scorer (1,090 points) in Brockway history and also won a D-9 title in soccer while making two trips to trips to states on the pitch.
“My biggest role model is my sister Leah,” said Lindemuth. “She has always been my idol in sports, school and so much more. I look up to her because she has been successful in sports and has taught me so many things. She is always successful in school as well and inspires me to work hard every day.”
The two sisters got to play one high school season together (2017-18) and were teammates on the Lady Rover soccer, basketball and softball teams when Leah was a senior and Morgan a freshman. The girls soccer team posted a 15-4 record that season and made a trip to states as the District 9 Class A runner-up to Ridgway.
Since then, Morgan Lindemuth added a pair of D-9 titles (sophomore, junior years) and another runner-up finish as a senior to her resume on the pitch. She also entrenched herself as a starter in both basketball and softball from the get-go in basketball and softball, although the Lady Rover decided not to play basketball this winter.
Despite the Lady Rovers’ struggles on the diamond, Lindemuth said softball is her favorite sport.
“It is enjoyable no matter what is going on,” she said. “I love the environment softball offers, and I am proud to be apart of our softball program.”
She has certainly had an interesting journey in the sport at the varsity level. As a freshman, she took on the challenge of learning how to pitch — something she had never done before — when the team’s expected starter in the circle didn’t come out that spring in 2018.
“Although softball may not be my most successful sport, I am proud of the things I have done while being on the Brockway softball team,” said Lindemuth. “My biggest accomplishment while playing was learning how to pitch for the first time my freshman year and starting in the first game.
“By the end of my freshman year, I was so much better and gained a lot of experience that has helped me in my more recent softball seasons.”
While she was able to play soccer in the fall, Lindemuth must now wait to see if she gets the opportunity to step on the diamond for Brockway again in the spring or if her final two years of softball will be taken away because COVID.
Only time will tell that, as winter sports are currently on hold until at least Jan 4. Lindemuth said the unknown the pandemic has brought has caused her to look at things a little different now.
“Sports have changed (along with everything else) so much due to the pandemic, and the whole experience has given me a new perspective,” she said. “I appreciate the time I was able to play soccer this past season even with a pandemic going on. I have come to appreciate anything I am able to do for my senior year because I know everything is not guaranteed.”
Lindemuth also is involved in NHS at Brockway and a member of Honor Roll.
Her favorite thing to do outside of school is spend time with her family. She also enjoys swimming and playing with her dog. She also has a part-time job.
The daughter of Melissa Palmer and Brent Lindemuth, the Lady Rover has five other siblings other than Leah. She has another older sister, Emily, who played soccer at Brockway and four younger siblings — Joie, Aubrey, Eric and Kat. Eric plays football and baseball.
After graduation, Lindemuth plans to attend nursing school at a college of her choice.
“I don’t plan on playing sports as of now,” she said. “I want to have a part time job and focus on school.”