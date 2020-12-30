BROCKWAY — When you think of multi-sport athletes at Brockway, Lewis Painter may not be the first name that comes to mind.
It should, though, as you’ll be hard-pressed to find a male athlete in the school involved in more sports than Painter, who competes in four — soccer, football, basketball and tennis — in three different seasons for the Rovers.
And, he hasn’t just been a “member” of those sports over the years as he will have earned 11 varsity letters as a Rover — three each for soccer, basketball and tennis and two for football.
Painter has played basketball the longest, beginning the sport in the third grade. He picked up the others as he entered junior high (soccer in 8th grade) and high school (tennis as a freshman, football as a sophomore).
“I enjoy playing sports because of the ability (to show) my hard work, athletic ability and work ethic needed to be good at a sport,” he said. “My favorite sport would probably be basketball or soccer. I just love the athleticism you need to play basketball, and the game IQ you need for soccer.”
Painter was obviously his busiest during the fall, as he pulled double-duty as the goalkeeper in soccer and placekicker/punter for the football team, with soccer being his primary sport.
All Painter did on the pitch was be part of four straight District 9 Class A championship squads and book-end his career with trips to the state semifinals.
He played sparingly as a freshman when Brockway made a magical run to the state semifinals as part of a 20-1 season. That run featured the program’s first two wins against WPIAL opponents (in 1st two rounds of states) before being denied a trip to the PIAA finals with a heartbreaking 1-0 overtime loss to WPIAL champ North Catholic.
However, the goalkeeper position opened up following that season with the graduation of standout Austin Moore. Painter and current junior Garet Park split time in goal that season before painter eventual seized control of the position a year later as a junior.
Brockway went 17-1 and 12-6-1 his sophomore and junior years, respectively, en route to seeing its season end in the first round of states after capturing D-9 titles.
Painter and his teammates made it four district crowns in a row this past fall, with the keeper playing a vital role in the team making it back to the state semifinals for the second time in four years.
Painter and the Rover defense allowed just 12 goals in 16 regular season games. He then recorded a shutout in a 4-0 win against D-6 champ Belleville Mennonite in the state quarterfinals before putting on a stellar display against WPIAL champ Greensburg Central Catholic in the semifinals.
The keeper made 13 saves, most of which were above average stops, to keep his team in the game. However, in the end it was the Centurions who got a lucky bounce on a corner kick and scored with 7:31 to play to hand the Rovers another heartbreaking one-goal defeat while on the verge of reaching the state finals for the first time.
Painter pointed to that final high school game on the pitch as his most memorable game, despite the loss.
“I did everything I could have done and gave 110% the entire time,” he said. “We were about to ball up with the big Pittsburgh schools and put our little town on the map.”
Painter picked up his second fall sport, football, as a sophomore knowing the Rovers would need a kicker moving forward after the graduation of Zane Puhala at the end of that season.
He put together a solid junior year, kicking 21 extra points and two field goals for a total of 27 points. As for this past fall, things didn’t go as planned all-around for the Rovers, whose offensive struggles led to Painter only booting four extra points all season.
On the hardwood, Painter has been a role player each of his first two varsity seasons. He played in 11 of 23 games as a sophomore, scoring 13 points on a team that went 8-15.
Painter saw his playing time double as a junior as he saw action in all 23 games as the Rovers went 6-17. That increase in playing time was reflected in his stats, with Painter scoring 80 points and pulling down 64 rebounds.
He was battling for a starting spot this season before winter sports were shut down until at least Jan. 4 by Gov. Tom Wolf. Playing sports through COVID-19 pandemic was changed the Rover’s views on things.
“This pandemic has showed me not to take anything for granted,” said Painter. “The things you enjoy can be altered or even taken away from you in the matter of days or even hours. I was lucky to have fall sports, but winter sports are being put in jeopardy.
“With it being senior my year, I will be very upset if I lose my last year to play because I don’t have any intentions in playing sports in college. But, COVID-19 will not stop me from enjoying what I love. It will just make me miss it more.”
Although he hasn’t seen as much playing time in basketball compared to his other sports, Painter’s role model comes from the sport — his head coach Rick Clark.
“He is an amazing person, a fantastic coach and a very good basketball player even at his age,” said Painter of Clark.
When it comes to tennis, Painter has seen action as a singles and doubles player throughout his career and hopes to return to the court this spring after losing his entire junior campaign to COVID.
Outside of his sports, Painter also is involved in Varsity Club, Social Studies Club and Chemistry Club at Brockway. When not in school, he enjoys hanging out with his friends and playing video games.
The son of Kathleen Barefield Painter and Gene Painter, the Rover senior has an older brother Isaac (2020 graduate) who played football and competed in track and field in high school.
After graduation, Painter plans to attend college and major in secondary education for math.