BROCKWAY — Some athletes burst on to the varsity sports scene as a freshman or sophomore, while others slowly wait their turn to make in impact while doing what they can to help the team succeed in the process.
Brockway senior Delaney Wineberg fell into that latter category during her soccer career for the Lady Rovers, which just wrapped up this fall.
Wineberg, a soccer-only athlete, played the sport all her life and first stepped on the pitch when she was 3-years old. She also is a cheerleader, participating as a sophomore and senior — earning a pair of letters.
“My favorite sport is soccer because I like the competition,” said Wineberg. “I like being a part of a team and contributing my skills and talents.”
She reached the varsity level as a freshman and was part of a young and inexperienced Lady Rover squad that featured just 14 players that 2017 season. And, of those 14 there was only one senior and one junior.
Wineberg spent time in the midfield and defense that season as the Lady Rovers went 15-4 and made a trip to states as the District 9 Class A runner-up to Ridgway.
She settled into mainly a defender role from there in her career, making two more trips to the state playoffs as Brockway captured back-to-back D-9 Class A titles her sophomore and junior years.
However, the Lady Rovers lost a large and talented 8-girl senior class to graduation from those championship teams, along with its head coach Jessica Leadbetter.
Looking for some continuity, new head coach Juli Esposito called upon Wineberg and her four senior teammates to step up and take over the leadership role.
And, that’s exactly what Wineberg did as a captain as she helped solidify the Lady Rovers’ backline in front of first-year goalkeeper and fellow senior Rylee Welsh.
Wineberg’s play on defense didn’t go unnoticed as she earned league All-Star honors while helping lead Brockway to its fourth straight District 9 title game and second runner-up finish of her career while playing through the COVID-19 pandemic this past fall.
“I would have to say my favorite accomplishment was being named UAVSL All-Star this season,” said Wineberg. “It shows me that other team’s coaches see how hard I work and how dedicated I am to soccer.”
Although she already loved the sport, Wineberg said playing through the pandemic made her appreciate soccer even more.
“COVID-19 made me realize that I shouldn’t take soccer for granted, because I never knew when the last time I could put my uniform on,” she said. “So, each day I got to play I took as a gift, and I played my heart out each and every day.”
Outside of soccer and school, Wineberg’s favorite thing to do is go hunting with her father, Thomas Wineberg. She also is an altar server at St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church.
Wineberg has three siblings who also were/are involved in sports. Older sister Jada Pifer played soccer and volleyball, while older brother Jacob Wineberg played basketball. Younger brother Kolton Wineberg plays football.
As for her role model, Winberg points to another family member.
“My role model is my aunt,” she said. “She has been the mom figure in my life, and she is always there for me and helping me through everything.”
After graduation, Wineberg plans to attend college for a criminal justice degree and continue her soccer career.