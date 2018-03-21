BROOKVILLE — Looking at a roster with just two seniors last spring, Brookville Raiders baseball coach Bruce Ferry thought his young team “could surprise some people.”
As it turned out, his Raiders surprised him as well.
Advancing to within one win from reaching the PIAA Class 2A Championship game, the Raiders’ fell to Bishop McCort and wrapped up a memorable 14-12 season that included a 5-1 record in the postseason to get the team over .500.
That finish has carried over despite a sluggish start to this preseason as far as outside access goes. The Raiders were outside practicing on Monday, but from there it’s going to be rough sledding and Friday’s season-opening game against Karns City in Butler is up in the air with the cold weather forecasted.
Ferry’s 25-man roster — a junior varsity schedule looks to be a reality for the first time in five years — can’t wait to get on the field.
“You can see it already, they didn’t want to leave,” Ferry said after Monday’s practice. “They like being around each other and like baseball and that was the case last year. I hope it rubs off on the new kids.”
Last year’s young roster with just two seniors has transformed into a bigger and somewhat more experienced group this year, although just one senior — Tyler Park — saw varsity action last year. But Ferry knows that’s no reason to back off any plans of another big season.
“Our expectations for everybody individual and team are a little greater than last year,” said Ferry, last year’s Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Coach of the Year. “We just wanted to win a playoff game, going into it with a young group. Then it kind of snowballed form there.”
While the team’s top three hitters are back with sophomore Aaron Park (.413, 19 RBIs), junior Tanner LaBenne (.380, 6 doubles) and sophomore Seth Dunkle (.346, 17 RBIs), the Raiders’ longterm success hinges on a pitching staff that needs to replace over 40 percent of its innings.
Back is Aaron Park, the TCS/CE Player of the Year, who led the team in innings (59 2/3) while going 8-3 with a 1.53 earned run average. But gone are the now graduated Ben Reitz and Bryan Dworek, who elected to focus just on track and field this spring. The team’s only other senior, Ben Caun, will also be missed.
Dane Lyle (3.78 ERA in 16 2/3 innings) was third on the team in innings, but didn’t finish the year on the staff because of an arm injury. His re-joining the staff likely puts him as the No. 2 starter with a mix of a handful of arms behind him, including junior Brady Caylor, Dunkle, Tanner and sophomore Cole LaBenne, and sophomore Tyler Park. He also has possible options with freshmen Chase Palmer, Wyatt Griffin and Jace Miner.
“Dane can be a quality pitcher and Seth has been impressive,” Ferry said. “We didn’t need Seth last year as much and he’s valuable at shortstop. We’ll need a third arm and know knows who could it be. Brady is another year stronger. He’s worked at it for two years and didn’t have a lot of innings, but he’s going to get some.
Park had a strong offseason and he’ll look to build on a solid rookie season that saw him strike out 45. He won four of the team’s five playoff games, allowing just four earned runs in 23 postseason innings.
“He played a lot in the summer and did some travel baseball in the fall and just watching him so far, his breaking stuff looks crisper and sharper,” Ferry said. “He wasn’t a big strikeout guy, but that could change this year. His changeup is a work in progress, but he wants the ball, knows what to do and is smart. Last year, we didn’t know how good he was going to be … but he’s not going to sneak up on anyone this year.”
Lyle will catch when he’s not pitching with Tyler Park and Palmer backing him up. Tanner LaBenne returns to first base as well as Caylor at second base, Dunkle at shortstop and Aaron Park at third when he’s not pitching. Palmer and Griffin appear to be the backup infielders to plug holes depending on who’s on the mound.
Tyler Park and junior Trenton Gilhousen are returning starters in the outfield. Junior Adam Mackins and sophomore Cole LaBenne, who could be at first base when his older brother is on the mound, look to fill in the other outfield spots. Park will start in center if he’s not somewhere else with Gilhousen and the others on the corner spots.
Look for Miner, and possibly sophomore Kaleb Kalgren and freshman Ryan Daisley to see outfield time.
Seniors Shaun Reynolds, Bailey Thrush and Brian Burkett look for playing time as well with Reynolds at designated hitter, Burkett in the infield and Thrush in the outfield.
“I really like where we’re at,” Ferry said, in his 12th season overall and third in his second tenure. “We had 13-14 kids two years ago, 16-17 kids last year and we have 25 now. We have some new kids who haven’t played baseball and we’ll be stretched on days with games at the same time, but the longterm goal is getting as many kids playing baseball as possible.”
Ferry’s coaching staff once again includes Chris Dworek, Bob McCullough and Nathan Bonfardine.
ROSTER
Seniors: Bailey Thrush, Tyler Park, Brian Burkett, Shaun Reynolds. Juniors: Brady Caylor, Dane Lyle, Justin Barrett, Trenton Gilhousen, Evan Shields, Adam Mackins, Tanner LaBenne. Sophomores: Oso Casares, Seth Dunkle, Aaron Park, Kaleb Kalgren, Cole LaBenne. Freshmen: J.P. Young, Hayden Osborne, Jace Miner, Isaac Wolfe, Chase Palmer, Warren Corbett, Bailey Kemmer, Wyatt Griffin, Ryan Daisley.
