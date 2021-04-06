BROCKWAY — Starting a four-game week on the right foot, the Brookville Raiders baseball team jumped on Brockway early and often and cruised to a 14-3 five-inning win at Brockway Monday afternoon.
The Raiders (2-1) visit St. Marys Wednesday and host Punxsutawney Thursday before a trip to DuBois on Saturday to face Elizabeth Forward, so a game that was kind to the pitching staff was what head coach Nathan Bonfardine wanted.
Wichita State recruit Jace Miner got on the mound for the first time and went the first 1 1/3 innings, striking out three of the five batters he faced with a walk. Bay Harper got credit for the win, going the next 2 2/3 innings while giving up two hits and a run with a strikeout. Taylor Zmitravich threw the fifth inning.
“We only threw Jace 23 pitches and trying to limit him to get him prepared for later this week and Bay and Taylor did a nice job coming in for relief,” Bonfardine said. “I think we had a no-hitter going into the fourth inning. We had a lot of moving parts today and got some guys in so hopefully we can keep the ball rolling into this week.”
Nine different Raiders combined for 11 hits as they hiked their run total to 39 in their first three games. They beat Bradford 14-6 last Wednesday after opening the year with a 12-11 walk-off loss to Karns City last Monday.
“That’s really nice to have and we’ve been trying to drill into the guys’ heads this year to go with the baseball, drive it to the right side of the field or hit it where it’s pitched,” Bonfardine said. “Just being aggressive at the plate and do what you can with the baseball, that’s the key.”
Miner and Jamison Rhoades each had two hits. Miner was 2-for-2 with a double, three runs scored and two stolen bases. Rhoades went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and four runs batted in.
The Raiders scored in four of their five at-bats, scoring three runs in the first inning, five in the second, one in the third and five more in the fifth. In the first, Miner doubled and after two walks, scored on Hunter Roney’s sacrifice fly. After Bay Harper walked, Jamison Rhoades singled in two runs and knocked Rovers starter Lance Fitzgerald out of the game.
Brookville made it 8-0 after the top of the second, scoring five more runs after batting around. Chase Palmer and Carson Weaver singled in runs, Hunter Roney doubled in a run and Harper singled in two more.
Fitzgerald singled in Matthew Brubaker for the Rovers’ first run in the bottom of the fourth.
In the top of the fifth, the Raiders batted around again as Rhoades doubled off the bottom of the left-field fence, driving in two runs. Bryce Weaver followed with a pinch-hit RBI single.
The Raiders worked four Rovers pitchers — Fitzgerald, Marcus Copelli, Conner Ford and Dylan Bash — for nine walks as well.
Brockway scored twice in the fifth. Marcus Bennett singled in a run and Ezra Swanson singled and scored on a wild pitch.
The Rovers host Bradford today.
BROOKVILLE 14, BROCKWAY 3
5 innings
Score By innings
Brookville 351 05 - 14
Brockway 000 12 - 3
Brookville –14
Jace Miner p-1b 2320, Chase Palmer ss 2311, Hunter Geer cf 1211, Hunter Roney 1b-3b 3213, Bay Harper lf-p 2012, Taylor Zmitravich ph-p 1000, Jamison Rhoades c-lf 3224, Carson Weaver 3b-lf-c 3011, Bryce Weaver ph 1011, Owen Caylor 2b 2000, Hayden Osborne 2b 2000, Carter Kessler rf 2110, Patrick Diedrich rf 0100. Totals: 24-14-11-13.
Brockway –3
Ben Glasl ss 3000, Matthew Brubaker 2b 3110, Lance Fitzgerald dh-p 2011, Marcus Copelli p 0000, Daniel Shugarts 3b 0000, Evan Botwright rf 0000, Andrew Brubaker c 2000, Conner Ford 3b 1000, Dylan Bash 1b-p 1000, Garret Park cr 0100, Ezra Swanson rf-p-1b 2110, Jeremy Swanson cf 2000, Marcus Bennett lf 2011. Totals: 18-3-4-2.
Errors: Brockway 2, Brookville 0. LOB: Brookville 6, Brockway 2. DP: Brookville 1, Brockway 1. 2B: Rhoades, Miner, Roney. SAC: Roney. SB: Miner 2, Palmer 2, Geer. HBP: Miner (by Ford).
Pitching
Brookville: Miner 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO; Harper 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Zmitravich 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Brockway: Fitzgerald 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Copelli 2 1/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Ford 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Bash 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Harper. Losing pitcher: Fitzgerald.