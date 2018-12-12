DuBOIS — Brookville led by double digits for most of the night, but had to hold off a late-game rally by DuBois Central Catholic to secure a 67-60 victory Tuesday night.
After Josh Solnosky scored the first points of the game to give DCC an early 2-0 lead, the Raiders ripped off a 11-0 run to pull in front 11-2.
The run was aided by a three-pointer from Robert Keth and a pair of baskets from Bryan Dworek as Brookville maintained their lead for the remainder of the game.
After a basket from DCC’s Nick Felix, the Raiders went on a 6-0 run to take a 17-4 lead at the 2:36 mark of the opening quarter.
After the Cardinals went on a 5-0 run of their own, Dworek knocked down a shot in the final minute of the quarter as Brookville held a 19-9 lead after the first quarter.
After a relatively slow-paced first quarter, the pace of play changed in a big way in the second quarter, as both teams put up big numbers during the up-and-down action.
Every time DCC would knock down a shot and look to make a run to cut into the lead, the Raiders would respond right away with a big shot of their own to regain momentum.
Brookville head coach Dalton Park credited his team’s depth and the play from his players off the bench to making sure his starters could stay rested and keep up with the quick pace.
“In the past I haven’t really had much of a bench to rely on,” Park said. “If I wouldn’t have had guys to put in our starters would have been tired and they would probably have had a 25-10 run.”
In the end, it was Brookville outscoring the Cardinals 25-22 in the second quarter to stretch their lead slightly to 44-31 heading into the half.
“We didn’t really come out well, we let the ending of our last game spill over into this game,” DCC head coach Dom Varacallo said. “We were down right off the bat, but I felt we refocused and did our best to get back in the game.”
The head coach said the effort was there for his team all night, but noted they did not play their best as a team.
Varacallo added that with the fast-paced second quarter his players were out of position on several defensive possessions, which he noted led to several back side layups for Brookville.
The Raiders opened the second half on a 7-2 run, as a pair of baskets from Aaron Park and Jack Krug, followed by a three-pointer from David Cable gave Brookville their biggest lead of the night at 51-33.
The Cardinals cut into the deficit slightly in the closing minutes of the third, as a three-pointer from Jonathan Kurtz helped trim the Raiders’ lead to 57-43 after three quarters of play.
DCC slowly cut into the lead in the final quarter of play, as a three-point play from Miknis cut Brookville’s lead to single digits for the first time since the first quarter at 65-56.
Miknis finished with a game-high 23 points, while Felix added 20 for the Cardinals.
Peter Downer chipped in six points and Kurtz added five, while Josh Solnosky led all players with 11 rebounds in the game.
The Raiders were able to hold on for the victory despite going 2 of 6 from the free throw line in the closing minutes, including missing the front end of a pair of one-and-ones.
Brookville had three players finish in double figures scoring on the night, led by Trenton Gilhousen with 14 points, while Dworek added 11 points and five boards and Krug finished the night with 10 points.
Park added nine points and a team-high seven rebounds, while both Bryce Baughman and Robert Keth chipped in six points in the win.
“We’ve got nine or 10 guys there we can rely on and I’ve never had that before so it’s a good feeling,” Park said.
The Raiders head coach added that his team still has a couple players who are dealing with nagging injuries and expects his team to get even quicker as they overcome those injuries.
Park noted that his team learned a lot of lessons in their previous game in which they lost a large lead in a loss to Warren in the Brookville Tip-Off title game.
“We got film out and showed the guys how we weren’t hustling back on defense,” Park said. “I told them it’s going to be a long year if we don’t change it.”
“They were kind of embarrassed and they were ready to go from the get-go.”
The head coach credited DCC for fighting hard the entire game and said they are phenomenal competitors.
“We really fought back and gave ourselves a chance at the end,” Varacallo said. “I’m proud of them continuing to fight and push through because it wasn’t our night and it was evident from the very beginning, but we kept battling.”
Brookville returns to action Friday on the road against Elk County Catholic, while DCC travels to Bradford Tuesday.
