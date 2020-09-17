DuBOIS — The Brookville boys soccer team wrapped a successful opening week to the season with a strong all-around effort Wednesday in a 6-0 victory against DuBois Central Catholic.
The Raiders enjoyed a decided advantage in possession while working the ball all over the field as they won they won for the second time in three games to start the year. Central Catholic (0-2) had its moments, particularly in the opening six minutes or so.
However, the Cardinals were unable to convert on a couple early scoring chances, then seemed to have the wind taken out of their sales when Brookville scored two quick goals just 1:59 apart to take a 2-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game.
The Raiders seized control from there. They added two more goals before the break, then tacked on two more in the first 20 minutes of the second half to build a commanding 6-0 lead.
Brookville had four different goal scores in the win, with senior Zakk Wolfe netting a hat-trick. Things could have been worse for DCC, but the Raiders hit the woodwork four or five times while Cardnals keeper Ian Boland made 12 saves.
Central Catholic avoided the shutout when Neel Gupta found the back of the net with 8:12 to play.
“We’re trying to possess the ball more (this year) but with purpose,” said Brookville coach Randy Reitz. “We’re not passing just for the sake of passing, we’re passing to move the other team around to open up channels. They boys are really starting to do that and things are connecting, and we’re looking really good.
“We shot the ball more today than we have in years past. The kids are all working hard and doing what we want them to from the back forward. They’re all going our and grinding and doing what we’re asking them to do.
Brookville wasted little time applying pressure to Boland and the DCC net, with Raider Hayden Kramer firing a shot on goal that was stopped just over a minute in.
The Cardinals countered with a push of their own, earning a direct kick just outside the Raiders’ box. However, Brookville keeper Brody Barto made the save at the near post. Barto made fives in the win — four in the opening 40 minutes.
Both teams had shots on either side of the 5-minute mark, with Gupta firing a shot from the right side high.
Brookville finally capitalized shortly thereafter, as Kramer slid a shot inside the left post during a flurry in the box following a direct kick by the Raiders. Wolff struck just under two minutes later as he took a pass from Steven Plyler and chipped a shot over top Boland to make it 2-0 just 9:29 into the game.
The raiders seized control after that second goal, although neither side scored in the next 13 minutes. It wasn’t for a lack of chances on the Raiders’ side at least, as Brookville hit the crossbar and post with shots during that stretch.
Barto also came up with a pair of saves in the 30th minute, stopping a shot by Lenny Swisher, then a back header attempt by Ethan Kness.
Brookville was the team that finally broke through again when Logan Oakes scored in the 32nd minute. It appeared the Raiders may take that 3-0 lead to the break, but Wolfe netted his second of the game with 3:29 left on the clock to make it 4-0.
The Raiders carried that momentum into the second half and dominated most of the second half. Central was able to hold the Raiders at bay for the first 15 minutes or so, but two quick goals before the midway point all put the win away.
Wolfe scored the first of those goals, as he angled in a corner kick that glanced off Boland’s hands. Thomas Bowser netted the Raiders’ sixth and final goal a couple minutes later when he redirected home a cross by Oakes.
Wolfe nearly collected his fourth goal right before the midway point but blasted another shot off the crossbar for the Raiders.
Gupta’s goal with 8:12 to play was the Cardinals’ first goal of the season.
Brookville finished strong after losing the shutout and had six prime scoring chances in the final 7-plus minutes. Boland made three saves during that closing stretch, while Wolfe hit the crossbar again.
“This reminded me of last year (vs. Raiders). We had plenty of opportunities, but the better team in the game will take advantage of those and get the quick one or two goal lead,” said DCC coach Phil Esposito. “The first 10 minutes we had three or four shots on goal, then they come down and in their first three or four shots had a goal.
“We played a better game today, it’s just a matter of capitalizing on our chances. Once they (Raiders) scored those first two, yuo kind of saw a little bit of unorganization on our end. Other than that, I thought we played better (than opener), moved the ball better and Ian (Boland) kept in the game early with a couple big saves.”
Both teams are back in action Tuesday. Brookville travels to Punxsutawney, while DCC (0-2) hosts Forest Area.
BROOKVILLE 6,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1
Score by Halves
Brookville 4 2 — 6
DCC 0 1 — 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
BV—Hayden Kramer, 7:30.
BV—Zakk Wolfe (Steven plyer assist), 9:29.
BV—Logan Oakes, 31:35.
BV—Zakk Wolf, 36:31.
Second Half
BV—Zakk Wolfe (corner kick), 55:42.
BV—Thomas Bowser (Logan Oakes assist), 57:29.
DCC—Neel Gupta, 71:48.
Statistics
Shots: Brookville 28, DCC 10. Saves: Brookville 5 (Brody Barto), DCC 12 (Ian Boland). Corner kicks: Brookville 5, DCC 3.