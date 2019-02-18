When looking at the pairings released Sunday for the District 9 Class AA Wrestling Championships, one word quickly comes to mind — parity.
Twelve of the 14 top seeds are divided equally between four schools, as team tournament champ Brookville, runner-up Port Allegany, Brockway and Kane each have three wrestlers headlining weight classes.
Beyond that, Brookville, Brockway and Kane each have eight wrestlers seeded fourth or better (Top 4 got to regionals), while Port Allegany has seven. Throw in Redbank Valley — which has one top seed and nine wrestlers seeded fourth or better — and this weekend’s tournament shapes up to be an exciting one.
Ultimately, those that can live up to those seeds — or other wrestlers who can exceed theirs — will decide who moves on Saturday afternoon.
Brookville’s top seeds are freshman Owen Reinsel (27-3, 106), sophomore Elliot Park (20-10, 170) and junior Colby Whitehill (29-0, 285). Whitehill is Brookville’s lone returning champ and one of seven back overall.
Raider senior Cabe Park (1205, 132) and Tanner LaBenne (18-9, 220) earned second seeds at their respective weights, while sophomore Cayden Walter (23-7) in the third seed at 113.
Brockway three No. 1 seeds are all returning district champs in senior Garrett McClintick (28-1, 182) and juniors Anthony Glasl (26-1, 126) and Eric Johnson (25-6, 195). Glasl is the lone two-time champ in this year’s tourney.
Brockway also has a pair of second seeds in senior Tino Inzana (15-9, 138) and sophomore Noah Bash (23-7, 160), while Rover freshman Mark Palmer (25-7, 106), sophomore Dominic Inzana (20-4) and senior Justin Smith (11-6, 220) are seeded third at their weight classes.
Redbank’s lone No. 1 seed is junior Ethan Wiant (28-6) at 132, while sophomore Trenten Rupp (19-8, 113) and senior Brayden Altobelli (23-6, 120) are both two seeds.
A quartet of Bulldogs — seniors Mason Songer (27-3, 126) and Hunter Martz (5-5, 138) and sophomores Hudson Martz (21-8, 182) and Kobe Bonnano (12-7, 285) — landed third seeds.
The only other area team to garner a top seed is Johnsonburg, with sophomore Cole Casilio (30-2) headlining the 152-pound bracket.
Ram junior Tyler Watts (24-5) is the second seed at 170, while sophomores Nolan Shaffer (24-8, 132) and Isaac Zimmerman (24-7, 160) are both No. 3 seeds.
Curwensville’s highest seed is senior Blake Passarelli (22-5), who is second at 126 behind Glasl. Passarelli, who won a D-9 title at 113 last year, dropped an 8-2 decision to Glasl late last week in the teams’ regular season finale.
Clarion sophomore Cutter Boggess (19-8) is the No. 3 seed at 152, while Ridgway has no one seeded in the Top 4.
The other top seeds for this year’s tournament are Port Allegany’s Reese Vollmer (24-2, 113), Braedon Johnson (28-1, 120) and Issac Smoker (23-4, 145) and the Kane trio of Noah Blankenship (23-6, 138), Alec English (25-1, 160) and Ty Stahli (22-6, 220).
English is a returning district champ along with Port Allegany’s Bryent Johnson (19-4), who is the second seed at 106 behind Reinsel.
Full pairings for the tournament can be found on the Scoreboard on Page B3.
Action get underway in the two-day tourney Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Clearfield High School.
