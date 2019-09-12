DuBOIS — Three weeks of the season have come and gone, as just four undefeated Tri-County area teams remain in Brookville, Clarion, Clearfield and Redbank Valley.
One of those four will be guaranteed its first loss as battle of unbeatens in Brookville between the Raiders and the Bobcats highlights the nine-game slate this week.
The Bison and Bulldogs will both stay at home in Week 3 as they look to move to 4-0 on the year.
This week’s action also sees a pair of 0-3 teams in DuBois and Brockway looking to earn their first wins this season.
All nine contests kickoff Friday at 7 p.m.
Here is a look at the nine games featuring area teams:
Clarion (3-0)
at Brookville (3-0)
Two of the area’s four remaining undefeated teams go head-to-head when the Bobcats and Raiders battle in Brookville.
Both teams have gotten off to a strong start to the season and have dominated their opponents in the opening three weeks.
Brookville has outscored its three opponents by a combined 32.3 points per game, not to be outdone by Clarion, as it has won its three games by an average of 42 points.
The matchup pits two of the area’s best statistical offenses up against two of the most dominant defenses.
The Bobcats are scoring an area best 51.3 points per game behind their balanced offensive attack, as they are leading the area with 278.6 rushing yards per game, while fourth in passing yards per game with 190.6
Austin Newcomb leads the Clarion offense and leads the area with 482 rushing yards on 35 carries and 10 scores.
Brookville is second in points per game with 38.3 due in large part to its passing game, which is best in the area with 279 yards a game.
The Raiders are led by quarterback Jack Krug, who is second in the area with 761 yards passing and eight scores to go along with two picks on 61-of-96 passing, while also being second in the area in rushing yards behind Newcomb with 329 and four scores.
Clarion is first in the area in total offense with 469.2 yards per game, while the Raiders follow with 431.3 yards a contest.
Both offenses will likely face their toughest tests on the young season this week against the oppositions strong defense.
Brookville leads the area with just 4.6 points per game as it has yet to allow more than one score in a game this season, while the Bobcats defense ranks third with 9.3 points allowed per game.
The two teams are also 1-2 in total defense, as the Raiders are first with 154.6 yards allowed per game and Clarion follows with 162.3 yards surrendered a game.
Ball security as also been key this season for both sides, as Brookville leads the area with a plus-8 turnover margin (10 takeaways and two giveaways) and Clarion is second at plus-3 (five takeaways and two giveaways).
Franklin (1-2)
at DuBois (0-3)
DuBois will look to pick up its first win of the season in its home-opener Friday night at Mansell Stadium against Franklin.
The Beavers opened the season with three straight losses on the road as they lost by an average of 20 points per game.
On the other side, Franklin enters on a two-game losing streak after it opened its season with a victory.
The Knights won their home-opener 35-24 over North East before dropping back-to-back games at home against Oil City (27-16) and at Slippery Rock (35-6).
Friday night’s game will pit a pair of arial-attacks against one another, as the Beavers are led offensively by senior quarterback Alex Kovalyak.
Kovalyak leads all area QBs with 761 yards through the air on 46-of-82 passing and six scores, but has also thrown five interceptions on the year.
Nick Dilullo is the main target in the DuBois passing game, having caught 15 passes for 335 yards and four scores, which is tied for the area lead.
Senior quarterback Ian Haynes leads the Franklin offense as his main target is senior receiver Dalton Buckley.
Huntingdon (1-2)
at Clearfield (3-0)
Coming off back-to-back thrilling victories over Penns Valley and Central, Clearfield will look to remain undefeated as it hosts Huntingdon Friday night.
The Bison used a pair of late touchdowns in both contests to secure 56-49 and 24-21 victories in each of their last two games.
On the other side, the Bearcats come in to this week’s action on a two-game losing streak.
After winning its first game 8-0 at home over Mount Union, Huntingdon has suffered back-to-back losses at Bellefonte (47-3) and at home against Susquehanna Township (42-7).
Dual-threat quarterback Oliver Billotte has led both of Clearfield’s game-winning drives and is third among area passers with 653 yards on 35-of-56 passing for seven scores and two interceptions.
On the ground, Billotte is fifth in yardage with 205 yards on 46 totes and eight scores, which is second among area ball carriers.
Jake Lezzer continues to be Billotte’s main target in the passing game, having caught 19 passes for 373 yards, good for second in the area, and four touchdowns.
The Bearcats, who have found the end zone just twice this season, are led by quarterback Nick Troha with 262 passing yards and one score.
Brockway (0-3)
at Kane (3-0)
Brockway hits the road in search of its first win of the season against undefeated Kane this week.
The Rovers, who are being outscored by 24.6 points per game, have struggled on both sides of the ball this year.
Offensively, Brockway is averaging just 14.6 points per game on an average of 215.3 total yards, which is third and second worst, respectively, among area teams.
Conner Ford leads the passing attack with 379 yards for two scores and five interceptions, while Jon Wood is the team’s leading rusher with 136 yards on eight carries.
On the other side of the ball, the Rovers have surrendered 39.3 points per game, which is second worst in the Tri-County area to DuBois.
The run game is where Brockway is especially vulnerable, having allowed 250.3 rushing yards a game this year.
The Kane offense is averaging 39.3 yards per game led by the arm of junior quarterback Zuke Smith, who is 19-of-44 passing for 456 yards and eight touchdowns along with three picks.
On the ground, Teddy Race leads the way for the Wolves with 200 yards on 30 carries for two scores.
Bradford (0-3)
at Ridgway (2-1)
Ridgway returns home after back-to-back road games as it looks to make it two wins in a row against a winless Owls squad.
The Elkers opened their season with a rout of St. Marys at home, before suffering a road loss at Kane and bouncing back with a win at Moniteau.
Bradford has found the end zone just once this season as it has been outscored by a combined 143-6 in losses to Brookville, St. Marys and Kane.
Quarterback Caleb Nuzzo is leading the Owls offensively with 273 yards on 34-of-57 passing, but has thrown four interceptions to just one touchdown.
For the Elkers, Gabe Watts and Matt Dush have been a solid dual-threat in the ground game.
Watts leads the way with 184 yards on 28 carries for two scores, while Dush has carried the ball 24 times for 165 yards and four touchdowns.
Ridgway quarterback Paul Gresco is fifth among area passes with 450 yards on 37-of-56 passing four three scores and two picks, with Jake Wickett having caught 13 of those passes for 198 yards and one touchdown.
Curwensville (1-2)
at Smethport (2-0)
The Golden Tide will look to avoid back-to-back losses as they hit the road to take on undefeated Smethport Friday night.
Curwensville opened its season with a shoutout loss on the road against Elk County Catholic, before shutting out Cameron County at home and then being shutout on the road once again by Union/A-C Valley.
The Hubbers opened their season with a shutout win over Sheffield at home before following a bye week with a road win over Port Allegany.
Offensively the Golden Tide are last among the 10 area teams with just 6.6 points per game, as they are second to last in rushing yards (71) and passing yards (80) per game for an area worst 151 yards per game.
Jake McCracken has been a leader on both sides of the ball for Curwensville, as he is tied for third in the area with two interceptions, while also having caught 10 passes for 156 yards and two scores.
Elk Co. Catholic (1-2)
at Port Allegany (1-2)
Elk County Catholic will look to snap a two-game losing streak as it faces Port Allegany in a battle of teams looking to return to .500 on the year.
The Crusaders opened their season with a 21-0 shutout victory at home over Curwensville before a pair of losses to Coudersport (14-0) and Redbank Valley (22-6).
Port Allegany also enters having lost two in a row to Keystone (29-6) and Smethport (27-15) after opening the year with a 14-12 win over Otto-Eldred.
Senior running back Josh Rees has accounted for all five of the Gators’ touchdowns this season on 55 carries for 368 yards.
The Crusaders lost leading rusher Stephen Bobby, who is still fourth in the area with 237 yards, to injury in Week 1 and the senior has not returned.
Sam Kaul has stepped up to lead ECC’s ground game and has 144 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown.
Punxsutawney (0-3)
at St. Marys (2-1)
St. Marys will look to make it three wins in a row when it hosts a winless Punxsutawney squad Friday night.
The Dutchmen are coming off a pair of resounding wins at home over Bradford (45-0) and on the road against Brockway (49-22).
Meanwhile, the Chucks have found the end zone just three times this season, once in each game, while being outscored by an average of 46 points per game.
St. Marys is fifth in the area with 33.3 points a game, as it is also fifth in rushing yards (179) and passing yards (151.6) per game.
Jacob Kline leads the Dush ground game with with 189 yards on 12 totes and three scores.
The Chucks rushing attack is led by Max London, who has 98 yards on 22 carries, while Kameron Falgout is 17-of-38 passing for 180 yards and a pair of scores.
Sheffield (0-3)
at Redbank Valley (3-0)
Redbank Valley is the fourth area team looking to begin its season with four straight wins as it plays host to winless Sheffield.
The Bulldogs have been led by a dominant defense that is second among area teams in points allowed per game with 8.6.
Redbank Valley is holding its opponents to an average of 90.3 rushing yards a game.
Offensively, Ray Shreckengost leads the way for the Bulldogs, as his 244 rushing yards on 29 carries is third most among area players.
Gunner Mangiantini is 33-of-53 passing for 358 yards, two scores and four interceptions, with 153 of those yards going to Ethan Hetrick.
The Wolverines have just 20 points on the season, while having allowed 127 on the defensive side of the ball in their three losses.