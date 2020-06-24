CURWENSVILLE — The Brookville Grays cracked 12 hits off three Kuntz Motors pitchers and used five Twins errors to their advantage in a 10-2 victory Tuesday evening at Sherman Fields.
Kuntz Motors committed three errors in the second that led to four unearned runs as the visiting Grays led 5-0 after two.
Brookville tacked on single runs in the third and fourth frames and put three on the board in the tenth to take a commanding 10-0 lead.
The Twins scored two in the home half of the seventh to avoid the shutout.
Sam Leadbetter led Brookville on offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Hunter Geer and Jameson Rhodes each added two hits and two RBIs.
Meanwhile, Brookville pitcher Tom Plummer was in complete control of the Kuntz Motors offense. Plummer tossed six innings and allowed just two hits and two walks, while striking out 11.
Brookville got a two-run single from Joe Lopez and a run-producing base hit from Nate Bonfardine in the second, while two runs scored directly off Kuntz Motors errors, to take a 5-0 lead.
Geer knocked in Leadbetter, who doubled, in the third with a 2-out single to make it 6-0 and the Grays got a run in the fourth thanks to a pair of Kuntz Motors throwing errors.
Geer added another RBI single in the fifth and Rhoades belted a 2-run double to finalize the Brookville scoring.
Rhoades’ hit came off Kuntz Motors pitcher Jeremiah Farley, who had just entered the game in relief of Chase Graham. Farley then set the next eight Grays down before giving up a two-out walk to Geer in the seventh.
Farley pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing just the one hit and one walk, while striking out three.
Jake Mullins, who pitched the first two innings, and Shane Haney had the only hits off Plummer.
Kuntz Motors scored two unearned runs in the seventh off Grays reliever Tanner LaBenne. Matt Brown had a single in the inning and Scott Condon recorded a sacrifice fly.
Brookville improved to 5-3. Kuntz Motors dipped to 2-6.
Both teams return to action Thursday.
The Grays welcome PGP to McKinley Field, while the Twins travel to Reynoldsville to play Sykesville.
BROOKVILLE 10,
KUNTZ MOTORS 2
Score by Innings
Brookville 051 130 0—10 12 4
Kuntz Motors 000 000 2— 2 3 5
Brookville—10
Caylor 2b-rf 3210, Lopez ss 2112, Rhoades 2b 3122, Park lf 1010, Roush lf 2000, Bonfardine c 1011, D. Ion c 2000, T. LaBenne 1b-rf-p 4010, Plummer p-ss 4000, Culler eh 3100, Leadbetter 3b 4330, C. LaBenne rf-1b 3101, Geer cf 3122. Totals: 35-10-12-8.
Kuntz Motors—2
Mullins p-ss 2010, F. Hipps ph 1000, Hoover c 2000, Tkakic c 1000, Wilson 1b 3000, H. Hipps lf 2000, Fegert lf 1100, Brown 3b-eh 3110, Lee 2b 1000, Shaffer 2b 0000, Stiles dh-rf 1000, Kunkle ss 0000, Condon rf 1001, Rowles eh-3b 2000, Libby ph 1000, Haney cf 3010, Graham rf-p 0000, Farley p 2000. Totals: 26-2-3-1.
Errors: Brookville 4, Kuntz 5. LOB: Brookville 11, Kuntz Motors 7. 2B—Leadbetter, Rhodes. SF: Condon. HBP: Bonfardine (by Mullins), C. LaBenne (by Graham), Caylor (by Farley). SB: Lopez 2, Rhodes, Leadbetter; Hoover. PB: Hoover.
Pitching
Brookville: Plummer—6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO; T. LaBenne—1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Kuntz Motors: Mullins—2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Graham—2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Farley—2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher:Plummer. Losing pitcher: Mullins.