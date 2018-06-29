BROOKVILLE — In a rematch of last year’s District 10 final in the Little League baseball division, the result flipped Brookville’s way.
After dropping two 10-0 decisions in a runner-up finish to Johnsonburg-Kane last year, Brookville slapped a lopsided loss on the defending champions this year in a 12-1 win in four innings at Zufall Field Thursday night.
Next up for Brookville is a trip to St. Marys tonight in the winners’ bracket semifinals. Johnsonburg-Kane awaits an opponent to be determined Sunday at a site and time to be announced.
Earlier in the day, field conditions were miserable enough to doubt any game on Brookville’s field was possible, but the start was moved to 8 p.m., giving workers a chance to get things ready to go.
It all worked out for Brookville, which like Johnsonburg-Kane had just a couple holdovers from last year’s all-star run. It batted around in the second and third innings, scoring in all but one of its four at-bats in the 10-Run Rule win. That was more than enough for starter Gage Kiehl, who went 3 1/3 innings, giving up two hits and walking one while striking out five. Jack Knapp got the final two outs to secure the shortened game, both of them strikeouts.
After stranding two runners in the first inning, Brookville went to work in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and needed just two hits to plate four runs thanks to three walks and four Johnsonburg-Kane errors. Cole Householder singled in a run and Carter Kessler singled in two runs.
Then in the third inning, Brookville scored five more runs after sending nine batters to the plate with Killian Radel’s infield single driving home a run and Kiehl doubling in another. Four more walks and an error helped spark the inning. Of Brookville’s 12 runs off three Johnsonburg-Kane pitchers, eight were unearned thanks to six errors.
In the top of the fourth, Brookville, the visiting team via the coin flip, scored three more runs, one scoring on another Radel infield single and two coming home on Riley Smith’s two-out single to right field.
Johnsonburg-Kane’s lone run came across in the bottom of the fourth when Isaiah Jackson led off with a single, advanced to third on a wild pitch and throwing error, then scored on a delayed double steal of home. The team’s only other hit was a first-inning single from Dane Anderson.
Anderson, Jackson and Brock Wensel pitched for Johnsonburg-Kane with Anderson going the first two innings to hang the loss.
