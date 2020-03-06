A pair of Tri-County Area teams are set to begin play in the PIAA Class 3A playoffs this weekend as both teams hail from Brookville as they look to build off their District 9 titles.
First, the Lady Raiders begin play as the D-9 champs and will take on Penn Cambria, the third-place finisher out of District 6 today at 6:30 p.m.
The boys team will then be in action Saturday against the sixth-place finisher out of the WPIAL (District 7) at 6 p.m.
Both games will take place at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
Here is a closer look at the games:
Girls
Brookville vs.
Penn Cambria
Coming off its third consecutive D-9 Class 3A title, Brookville will begin its playoff journey against Penn Cambria, the third seed out of District 6.
The Lady Raiders earned a PIAA berth in thrilling fashion, as after never trailing in regulation of the district title game against Moniteau, they found themselves down by four in the opening minute of overtime.
Brookville (12-11) then used an 8-0 run to recapture the momentum on its way to a thrilling 64-58 victory as the teams were the lone competitors in the D-9 3A bracket.
For Penn Cambria (15-10) it made the state playoffs by defeating United 65-55 in the third-place game after suffering a 61-47 loss to eventual D-6 champion Cambria Heights in the semifinals.
The Lady Panthers are back in the PIAA tournament for the second consecutive season after returning last year for the first time since 1993.
Penn Cambria was able to win its opener in 2019, defeating Washington 70-37, before suffering a 73-64 loss to eventual state champion Delone Catholic in the second round.
Making their third consecutive trip to states, the Lady Raiders are in search of their first PIAA win since 2018, when they defeated Northwestern 53-46 before suffering a 60-34 to west runner-up East Allegheny.
In the Lady Panthers win over United, the senior duo of Lora Davis and Madison Grove accounted for 44 of the team’s 64 points, as each finished the game with 22 points.
Davis is the team’s leading scorer, as she enters the game averaging a double-double with 14.7 points per game along with 10.1 rebounds per game, while Grove is second on the team with 8.6 points per contest.
For Brookville, Marcy Schindler and Morgan Johnson are both averaging in double figures on the season, with 14.7 and 10.2 points per game, while Lauren Hergert (9.3) and Madison Johnson (9.2) are averaging just over nine points per game.
All four finished in double figures to help the Lady Raiders claim the D-9 title, as Schindler and Johnson each recorded double-doubles in the win.
The winner will move onto the second round and face either WPIAL (District 7) runner-up Beaver or Northwestern, the third-seed out of District 10, on Tuesday.
Boys
Brookville vs.
Neshannock
Coming off a back-to-back D-9 title and a subregional victory, the Raiders will now look to win their first PIAA playoff game since 1997 when they defeated Seaton LaSelle.
Brookville (17-7) will take on the sixth-place WPIAL finisher Neshannock, with lost to eventual D-7 runner-up Lincoln Park in the quarterfinals as it will be returning to the court for the first time since Feb. 20.
The Raiders earned a PIAA berth by defeating Kane 59-52 in the district title game before securing a 46-32 win over D-5 champ Chestnut Ridge in a subregional contest.
The Lancers are back in the state playoffs for the first time since 2015, when it made an appearance in Class 2A and won its opener before falling in the second round.
Both teams enter Saturday’s meeting with three players averaging in double figures, as Neshannock (16-8) is led by senior Preston Turk with 14.5 points per game, while Spencer Perry (11.0 ppg) and Russel Kwait (10.0 ppg) are keys for the Lancers offensively.
Jace Miner leads Brookville with 11.7 points per game while Robert Keth and Aaron Park each add 10.8 points per contest.
Keth delivered a career-high 21 points for the Raiders in the subregional win over Chestnut Ridge, while Miner (20) and Keth (15) led the offense in the district title game.
While the Lancers are averaging just under 60 points per game, Brookville has only allowed more than 50 points twice in its last 17 games, a 52-50 loss to DuBois on the road Jan. 13 along with the D-9 title win over the Wolves.
On the season, the Raiders are allowing just 45.3 points per game, while scoring 58.5 points per contest themselves.
The winner will take on either Lincoln Park or Penns Valley, the third-place finisher out of District 6, in the second round Wednesday.