HERSHEY — The Brookville duo of senior Nathan Taylor and junior Owen Reinsel are set to capture their second straight state medals Friday at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Both wrestlers finished fourth a year ago — Taylor at the old 220 pounds and Reinsel at 113 — and the only real question left to be answered is how high on the podium each will get in this year’s new-look, eight-man medal round brackets that will be held in Hershey as part of the state two-part state tournament.
Taylor, who ascended to the No. 1 spot in papowerwrestling.com state rankings prior to last weekend’s Super Regionals, cemented himself as the favorite to win a state title after going 3-0 to win the West Super Regional title by major decisioning Marion Center senior Marvin Beatty, 10-2, in the finals. Beatty is ranked second in the state.
Taylor, who is 26-1, suffered his only loss this season against Hempfield Area senior Isaiah Vance, 3-1, in the finals of the Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament on Jan. 16. Vance (33-1) just won the PIAA Class AAA West Super Regional title in Altoona Saturday by beating Selinsgrove senior and No. 1 ranked Nate Schon, 7-2, in the finals in Altoona.
The Raider senior landed in the bottom half of the bracket at 285 and begins his second trip to Hershey with a quarterfinal matchup with Hughesville senior Caleb Burkhart (27-7), a first-time state qualifier ranked 13th in the state.
The other quarterfinal in the bottom pits Girard senior Jordan Schell (17-2) vs. Bermudian Springs semior Hogan Swenski (22-3). Swenski is another states newcomer who is ranked 10th in the state, while Schell (No. 4 in the state) is a Hershey returnee.
Outside of the loss to Vance, Schell has given Taylor his toughest match of the season as the Raider beat Schell, 1-0, in the Northwest Regional finals oin Sharon. The pair did not face either other last weekend in Indiana at the Super Regional.
Should Taylor capture PIAA gold, it wuld be the third straight state title at the weight for the Raiders as Taylor’s former teammate Colby Whitehill stood on top the podium each of the last years, becoming the school’s first two-time state champ in the process.
The upper half at 285 is loaded with talent with all four wrestlers being ranked in the Top 7 in the state entering Super Regional weekend.
Beatty (26-2) faces returning qualifier Emmanuel Ulrich (31-2, ranked No. 7) of Mifflinburg in the quarterfinals, while East Super Regional champ Riley Robell (28-0, ranked No. 6) of Bishop McDevitt battles Meyersdale senior Jalen Stephens (9-3) in the other.
Stephens, who palced fourth last year and third two years ago, was ranked No. 1 for most of the year but has been battling a medical condition that put his postseason in jeopardy. He has competed but lost to Beatty (5-0) in the Southwest Regional finals two weekends ago, then had to claw his way back to a fourth-place finish at Super Regionals after losing his opener.
As for Reinsel (25-3), he is ranked fourth in the state at 120 pounds and enters Hershey as the third-palce finisher from the West Super Regional behind the top two ranked kids in the state — Bishop McCort freshman phenom Mason Gibson and Reynolds senior Gary Steen, who are No. 1 and 2, respectively.
Gibson (19-0) beat Steen (27-1), a two-time state champ, 5-1 in last weekend’s Super Regional Finals.
All three of Reinsel’s losses this year have come against that duo. He lost 10-2 to Gibson in the finals of the Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament, then was tech falled by the Crimson Crusers 21-5 over the weekend in the Super Regional semifinals. Steen beat Reinsel 9-0 in the Northwest Regional final.
Reinsel, making his third trip to Hershey, faces Southern Columbia freshman Mason Barvitskie (19-1, ranked No. 6), the East Super Regional runner-up, in the quarterfinals. The winner most likely gets Gibson in the semis, as the McCort freshman wrestles Benton sophomore Ethan Kolb (19-8, ranked No. 7) in his quarterfinal.
The top half features Steen and East Super Regional champ Brett Ungar (11-0), a senior from Notre Dame-Green Pond who is ranked third in the state. Ungar is a returning bronze medalist who won a New Jersey state title two years ago before transferring to Notre Dame. The two could meet in the semifinals.
Steen squares off against Hamburg senior Parker Davidson (20-5, ranked No. 9) in the quarters, while Ungar has For LeBoeuf freshman JoJo Przybycien (18-8, ranked No. 15).
Friday’s Class AA Championships will be broken up into four sessions, two each for the two weight groupings (106-138, 145-285) being used all postseason. That means Reinsel and Taylor will compete at different times throughout the day.
Reinsel will wrestle in Session 1, which features the quarterfinals (8:30 a.m.) and then the semifinals/consolation quarterfinals (10 a.m.). All those wrestlers will return in the afternoon in Session 3 for the consolation semifinals (4 p.m.) followed by the finals and all other place matches at 5 p.m.
Taylor will wrestle in Session 2, which features the quarterfinals (12:30 p.m.) and then the semifinals/consolation quarterfinals (2 p.m.). All those wrestlers will return in the evening in Session 4 for the consolation semifinals (7 p.m.) followed by the finals and all other place matches at 8 p.m.