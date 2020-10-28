BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders football team was hit with some news on Tuesday that may or may not affect its game with Karns City on Friday.
Ridgway notified the school and announced on its facebook page on Tuesday that it was possible that some or all of the players who came into contact with the infected player could be ordered to quarantine by the Department of Health.
“PA DOH (Pennsylvania Department of Health) advised the District to contact trace from October 17, 2020, forward as the student reported on (Oct. 26, 2020) that symptoms began on (Oct. 19, 2020),” a statement on the Ridgway School District’s Facebook page said. “Based upon the PA DOH recommendations for ‘close contacts’ of positive COVID 19 cases, RASD (Ridgway Area School District) has quarantined the Elker Football Team (grades 9-12); notified JASD (Johnsonburg Area School District, who co-ops with Ridgway), who quarantined their students who play on the football team; the football coaching staff; and students in close contact with the positive case during the school day during that time period. In addition, RASD notified the Brookville Area School District administration.”
Brookville Athletic Director Dave Osborne said his school hadn’t been contacted as of early evening on Tuesday and that he and the coaching staff examined video from the game Friday to see how much contact there might have been.
“We are following the Department of Health guidelines and are reviewing game film to examine how much close contact with the player might have happened,” Osborne said.
The player was a linebacker who made four tackles against the Raiders first unit and five tackles against the Raiders’ backups late in the game. The total time of action from snap to whistle in plays he was involved in was estimated to be 5:26.
The Center for Disease Control defines close contact as within six feet for 15 minutes.
“We don’t feel that any player had enough contact with the player in question,” Osborne said.