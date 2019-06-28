BROOKVILLE — Sparked by a seven-run first inning, the Brookville 9-and-10-year-old softball all-stars notched their first win the District 10 tournament in a 12-2 four-inning win over Brockway/Fox Township at Baughman Field Thursday night.
That lands Brookville in another elimination game on Saturday at DuBois starting at 4 p.m. Brockway/Fox finished 0-2.
Brookville took advantage of seven Brockway/Fox errors that led to 10 unearned runs, six of them coming off four miscues in the first inning.
The home team via the coin flip, Brookville got things started with the first of two Palynn Lindermuth triples. Julie Greeley reached on an error, Lily Plyler was hit by a pitch and Whitney Guth walked to push in Lindermuth for the first run.
After McKaya McLaughlin’s liner was snared at second on a nice play by Addison Beimel, Sydney Murdock came up with a big two-out single that coupled with an outfield error, cleared the bases for three runs. Two batters later, Ava Kessler’s grounder was misplayed to allow to more runs to score and the last run scored on Lindermuth’s forceout grounder.
That set the tone for Brookville, which got a one-hitter from pitcher Aubrey Belfiore who struck out two, walked four and hit three batters.
Abigail Kalgren had the only hit for Brockway/Fox, a run-scoring single in the third inning.
Brookville scored twice in the second inning. Guth doubled in Plyler and scored on Cassidy Sarvey’s two-out infield single. It loaded the bases in the third on singles from Lindermuth, Belfiore and Plyler, but failed to score.
But in the bottom of the fourth, Brookville ended the game as the first four batters reached base with three scoring. Paige Huffman singled, Peyton Eble and Emma Northey reached on errors to push home one run, and Lindermuth ended the game with a two-run triple, her third hit of the game.