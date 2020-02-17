CLARION — The pairings for the District 9 Class AA Wrestling Championships were hashed out Sunday morning in Clarion.
And, Tri-County Area wrestlers came away with 11 of the 14 top seeds for the event this weekend at Clearfield Area High School.
Brookville led the local contingent, and all D-9 schools, with five No. 1 seeds — including a pair of returning champs in sophomore Owen Reinsel and senior Colby Whitehill. Reinsel, the champ at 106 last year has moved up to 113, while Whitehill — the reigning state champ at heavyweight — is back to defend all his crowns at that weight.
Teammates Cayden Walter (106), Brayden Kunselman (120) and Nathan Taylor (22) garnered top seeds at their respective weights, as all five No. 1 seeds for the Raiders come at either the beginning or end of their lineup.
Brookville also has one second seed in Josh Popson (126), while Cole LaBenne is the third seed at 195.
Defending D-9 Tournament team champion Brockway has a trio of top seeds in Anthony Glasl (132), Noah Bash (160) and Eric Johnson (195). Seniors Glasl and Johnson are both returning champs, with Glasl looking to join the exclusive club of wrestlers to win four District 9 titles. Johnson can capture his third D-9 crown.
Rovers Mark Palmer (120) and Gavin Thompson (285) each earned No. 3 seeds.
Three other area wrestlers — Curwensville’s Zach Holland (138), Redbank Valley’s Ethan Wiant (145) and Ridgway’s Jake Wickett (152) — also collected top seeds. Holland and Wiant are both returning champs, winning those crowns at 145 and 132, respectively, a year ago.
Wiant’s teammate Trenten Rupp, another returning champ at 113, finds himself as the No. 3 seed at 126 behind top-seeded Braedon Johnson of Port Allegany and Popson. Johnson also is a returning champ from 120 last year.
Redbank Valley has a pair of No. 2 seeds in Aiden Gardner (195) and Kobe Bonanno (285), while Ridge Cook (113) joins Rupp as a third seed.
Curwensville has one No. 2 seed in Jake McCracken (170).
Johnsonburg, which put together its best dual meet season in recent memory with a young lineup, does not have a top seed for districts, while Cole Casilio (160) is the Rams’ lone second seed.
However, a vast majority of the Johnsonburg lineup garnered No. 3 seeds — seven to be exact in Wyatt Shaffer (106), Nolan Shaffer (132), Dalton Stahli (138), Kaden Dennis (145), Aiden Zimmerman (152), Isaac Zimmerman (170) and Tyler Watts (182).
Clarion’s highest-seeded wrestler is Cutter Boggess, who is fourth at 160.
The other non-area top seeds outside of Port Allegany’s Johnson is Sheffield’s Ethan Finch (182) and Kane’s Teddy’s Race (170). Finch is the defending champion at 170.
A more in depth preview for the tourney will run later this week in the Courier.
The District 9 Tournament is set to begin Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Clearfield. Action resumes Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The parade of champions and Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for 4:20 p.m. Saturday, with the finals and consolation finals to follow at 4:45 p.m.