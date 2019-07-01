BROOKVILLE — Homerless the entire season, the Brookville Area Little League had its first ball hit over the fence at Zufall Field in Sunday night’s District 10 Little League All-Star baseball game against Brockway.
Sam Krug ended the night with a three-run homer to left-center field, enacting the 10-Run Rule in a 12-1 win.
It’s not like the “old” days from a few seasons back with older players and more loaded bats before Little League backed up the age calendar and took the juice, so to speak, out of the weapons taken to the plate.
But Krug ended the season-long longball drought and Brookville landed in Tuesday’s losers’ bracket final at St. Marys. DuBois beat St. Marys, 8-7, also on Sunday to become the lone unbeaten team in the bracket.
Krug had two of Brookville’s 15 hits as he also scored three runs from the leadoff spot. Winning pitcher Easton Belfiore was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. On the mound he tossed a two-hitter, striking out two and walking two.
After needing to rally for three runs in the fifth to squeeze by Fox Township Friday night, Brookville took command early against Brockway and plated three runs in each of the first two innings.
Krug singled and scored on Kolton Griffin’s double to start the bottom of the first inning. Belfiore doubled in Griffin, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Ladd Blake’s popout into foul territory just beyond first base.
In the second inning, Owen Fleming singled with one out, Krug reached on an infield error and Fleming scored on a fielder’s choice that yielded no outs for Brockway. Belfiore singled home Krug and Griffin before getting thrown out at second trying to make it a double.
The rest of Brookville’s runs came in the fourth. Belfiore reached on an infield single and Luke Burton doubled him home. After one out, Hunter Whitlatch doubled in Burton and then scored from third on a wild pitch. Sergio Sotillo singled and after a second out, Fleming walked to set up Krug’s game-ending blast.
The lone Brockway hits off Belfiore were Eric Lindemuth’s leadoff single in the first inning and Blake Pisarcik’s two-out double in the fourth. Pisarcik got out of a rundown after getting picked off second base and scored when a throw hit him and glanced away to allow him to score.
Pisarcik went the distance on the mound for Brockway, striking out two and walking two.