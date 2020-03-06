HERSHEY — The Brookville wrestling team enjoyed a near perfect start to the PIAA Class AA Championships Thursday, as its quintet of state qualifiers combined to go 5-1 on the day with all advancing to Day 2.
Raider lightweights Cayden Walter (106), Owen Reinsel (113) and upperweights Nathan Taylor (220) and Colby Whitehill (285) each won their respective first round bouts to reach today’s quarterfinal, while Brayden Kunselman went 1-1 to remain alive as well.
Kunselman’s loss came in the pigtail round, as Brookville went 4-0 in the first round of action.
Walter (32-5), a junior who won his first Northwest Region crown last weekend, go the Raiders’ run of quarterfinal victories started — although it wasn’t easy as neither he nor South Williamsport’s Robert Gardner (31-9) did much much through three periods.
The pair wrestled a scoreless first period, then Walter chose bottom in the second. Gardner elected to let the Raider up and they battled on their feet the full two minutes.
Gardner then elected to start neutral in the third and started to push hard on Walter, who was hit twice for stalling in the period. That second gave Gardner a point with 30 seconds remaining to tie the bout.
Things eventually went to overtime, where Gardner took Walter down hard on his head in a sequence where no points were scored. The Raider was given recovery time as he was checked out under the new concussion protocols.
Walter was deemed okay to wrestle and came out strong on the restart. He got in deep on a shot late in overtime and took down Gardner with 11 seconds left to come away with the 3-1 victory in his debut bout at states.
The win moved the Raider into today’s quarterfinals, where he faces West Perry sophomore Deven Jackson (35-6), who upended North Star junior Nathan Pelesky, 10-6, in his opener.
Reinsel (35-5), a returning state qualifier, followed with a 7-3 against Hamburg junior Parker Davidson (35-13) in his opener at 113.
The Raider did most of his damage in the second period after Davidson was awarded a penalty point in the first. Davidson chose down but never got out as Reinsel turned his twice, first for two points and then again for for three to go up 5-0.
Reinsel started down in the third and earned an escape 26 seconds in before the two battled on their feet. Davidson got a late takedown, but Reinsel quickly escaped to avoid any danger on his way to the four-point win.
The Raider faces Forest Hills sophomore Easton Toth (29-15) in today’s quarters. Toth, a fourth-place finisher at the Southwest Regional, won twice Thursday — including a 6-4 win against Northeast Region champ Gavin Bradley (36-3) of Athens in the first round. Both were returning qualifiers, with Bradley placing sixth a year ago.
Whitehill (37-0) actually wrestled before Taylor and decked Bellwood Antis senior Evan Pellegrine (31-8) in 41 seconds to send up a quarterfinal showdown today with Burgettstown sophomore Riley Kemper (42-3). Whitehill is ranked first in the state by papowerwrestling.com, while Kemper is No. 4.
Kemper pinned Mifflinburg freshman Emmanuel Ulrich (33-10) in overtime (6:50) to reach the quarterfinals.
Taylor (36-5) then finished off the Raiders first round by pinning Fort Cherry junior Robie West (39-9) in 2:20 in his opener at 220 pounds.
Taylor came out firing on all cylinders, scoring three takedowns and a set of nearfall points in the first period for a 9-2 lead. He then reversed West to his back from the bottom position in the second and decked him 20 seconds into the period.
Next up for Taylor, ranked fourth in the state, is a familiar face to Brookville fans — Mount Union senior Jake Ryan (38-3). Whitehill beat Ryan 5-2 in last year’s state championship match at heavyweight.
Ryan (No. 6 in rankings) pinned Bermudian Springs’ Savauri Shelton in 2;25 in his opener Thursday.
Kunselman (35-7), a freshman, suffered the Raiders lone defeat of the day in his first round bout at 12, as he suffered a 14-1 setback at the hands of Benton junior Gable Strickland (37-3), a two-time fifth-place finisher who is ranked fourth this year.
The Raider freshman bounced right back with a 5-0 win against Saucon Valley freshman Travis Riefenstahl (28-20) in their consolation bout.
Kunselman scored all the points he needed in the first period with a takedown and two nearfall points. He later rode out Riefenstahl in the third period, picking up a point his opponent was hit for stalling a second time.
Kunselman resumes his match through the consy bracket today against Bald Eagle Area junior Cooper Gilham (35-12), a returning state qualifier. The Raider must win twice to reach the medal rounds.
Class AA wrestling action resumes today at 9 a.m.