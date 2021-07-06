BROOKVILLE — Putting together a solid game of hitting, pitching and defense, the Brookville Junior Little League baseball all-stars avoided elimination and pulled away for an 11-3 win over St. Marys at McKinley Field Monday night.
The win lands Brookville in the losers’ bracket final on Wednesday against Ridgway/Fox, which lost to DuBois to also on Monday. Wednesday’s winner must beat DuBois twice to claim the District 10 title, Friday and then Sunday if necessary.
Brookville trailed 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth before scoring three runs and then a game-sealing seven in the sixth to get the win. It batted around in the sixth, capping a 13-hit attack with 10 of those hits coming in those innings.
On the mound, Luke Burton and Sergio Sotillo combined on a four-hitter. Burton went the first five-plus before Sotillo relieved him with two on and no outs in the sixth with Brookville clinging to a 4-2 lead.
St. Marys cut it to 4-3, although Sotillo retired three straight batters to end the rally, then retired the side in the seventh for the save. He struck out two as he got all six batters he faced for the save.
Burton struck out four and allowed all four of St. Marys’ hits while walking three.
Burton and Ladd Blake each had three hits to lead Brookville’s offense. Burton singled in the fifth and sixth innings, driving in a run in the sixth. Blake doubled and pushed home a run in the sixth with a sacrifice fly.
Kolton Griffin had two hits, including an RBI double in the sixth. Owen Fleming singled in both the fifth and sixth innings, scoring both times and driving home a run in the fifth. Dante Morey singled in a run in the sixth as well.
Up 2-1 in the third inning, St. Marys had a chance to add more runs. Frankie Smith tripled in the first run, then scored on a wild pitch. Jayce Walter doubled and went to third when Brookville failed to get an out on Charles Geci’s bunt.
But St. Marys’ attempt at stealing second turned into a double play as Brookville got both Walter and Geci out in rundowns to end the threat. In the fourth with a runner on first, Blake made a sliding catch of Jack Neal’s liner to first, then beat Louis Nedzinski back to the bag for an inning-ending double play.
St. Marys finished 0-2.
BROOKVILLE 11, ST. MARYS 3
Score By Innings
St. Marys 002 001 0 - 3
Brookville 100 037 x - 11
St. Marys –3
Frankie Smith cf 3121, Jayce Walter 2b 2110, Charles Geci ss 1000, Cayden Vogt c 3000, Mason Nicklas p-3b 2010, Christian Sloff ph 1001, Louis Nedzinski 3b-p 2000, Kaden Krishart ph 1000, Joseph Lenze 1b 1000, Jack Neal 1b 2000, Marcus Muccio lf 1000, Braydn Pistner lf 2000, Jace Meyer rf 1100, Alex Mertz rf 2000. Totals: 23-3-4-2.
Brookville –11
Owen Fleming c 4221, Landen Marrara cf 4112, Luke Burton p-1b 4231, Ladd Blake 1b-3b 3031, Kolton Griffin 3b-2b 4121, Dante Morey lf 2111, Blake Porter 2b 1000, Hunter Whitlatch rf 1100, Christian Cox rf 1000, Will Shofestall ss 4110, Sergio Sotillo 2b-lf-p 1200. Totals: 29-11-13-7
Errors: St. Marys 5, Brookville 3. LOB: Brookville 6, St. Marys 4. DP: Brookville 2. 2B: Walter, Griffin, Blake. 3B: Smith. SAC: Geci, Sotillo, Blake. SB: Smith, Marrara, Burton, Blake, Morey 2, Whitlatch 3.
Pitching
St. Marys: Nicklas 5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Nedzinski 1 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Brookville: Burton 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO (faced two batters in sixth inning); Sotillo 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Burton. Losing pitcher: Nicklas. Save: Sotillo.