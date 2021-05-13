BROCKWAY — The 2021 season have proven to be a struggle for both the Brookville and Brockway softball teams, as each entered Wednesday’s Senior Day matchup in Brockway with three wins.
And, it looked like it might be the Lady Rovers who were going to secure win No. 4 as pitcher Morgan Lindemuth took a shutout into the fifth with her team holding a 3-0 lead.
However, miscues — which plagued both teams on the day — proved more costly in the final three innings as Brookville (4-9) rallied to spoil the Lady Rovers’ Senior Day festivities with a 7-5 victory.
Lindemuth was one of three seniors honored prior to the game along with Grace Stewart and Kylie Fink. She then kept the Lady Raiders off balance through four innings, allowing just two hits and three baserunners as Brockway (3-14) built a 3-0 lead.
The momentum started to swing in the fifth as Brookville scored three runs on four hits and an error to pull even. Brockway countered two runs in the bottom half to regain the lead at 5-3.
Brookville didn’t go away though and pushed an unearned run across in the sixth before capitalizing on another error in the seven to score three times and grab a 7-5 advantage.
Freshman pitcher Audrey Sorek then finished off a complete game victory with a scoreless bottom of the seventh, stranding Lady Rover Stephanie Stage after she hit a leadoff single. Sorek retired seven of the last eight hitters she faced to close out the game.
The freshman allowed the five runs, one earned, on nine hits while striking out eight and walking three.
“You have to take your hat off to Brockway today,” said Brookville coach Carl McManigle. “It was well played game, but we both gave runs to each other. Their pitcher did a nice job at the beginning of the game, but had a little trouble towards the end. But she did a nice job.”
McManigle also was pleased with how Sorek kept the Lady Raiders in the game.
“She’s a freshman and first year experience at the high school level,” he said. “She pitched yesterday (win at Bradford) and today and done very, very well. She battled, but we had a couple miscues behind her, but she kept battling all the way through the game.”
With Lindemuth holding Brookville in check the first half of the game, the Lady Rover offense got to work getting her a lead to work with.
Brockway grabbed the lead with a run in the second.
Madalynne Heckman got things started when she ripped a one-out double that the center fielder couldn’t make a running basket catch on. She went to third on a two-out infield single by Fink and scored on a wild pitch.
The Lady Rovers pushed their lead to 3-0 in the third but could have had more.
Lindemuth got things rolling this time with a one-out double to left. Amanda Decker then reached on an error that allowed Lindemuth to score and Decker to reach second.
After a flyout, Stage drew a two-out walk before Heckman plated Decker on an infield single. Zoie Moore followed with a walk to load the bases, but Sorek ended the inning there with a strikeout.
Lindemuth stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the fourth to keep it a 3-0 game, but she wasn’t as fortunate in the fifth as Brookville started to gets its bats going as part of big two-out rally.
Emily Steel led off the inning with an infield single, but Lindemuth retired the next two batters. Steel advanced to third during that sequence and scored on an infield single by Mara Bowser.
Liz Wonderling then kept the inning going with a walk before Tory McKinney and Julie MacWilliams both had run-scoring singles to even the score at 3-3. Lindemuth finally ended the rally with a strikeout to strand two more runnings on scoring position.
Brockway answered right back with a two-out rally of its own to regain the lead in the bottom of the fifth.
Stage led off with a single but was doubled-off on a liner hit to shortstop by Heckman. Moore kpet the inning alive when she beat out an infield single and hustled around to third when Fink reached on an error that saw her wind up at second.
Taylor Rhed made Brookville pay for the mistake, as she smacked a two-run single to center to put the Lady Rovers back up 5-3.
Brookville got one of those runs back in the sixth when Steel reached on a one-out error and later raced home on a wild pitch.
The Lady Raiders then completed their comeback with their three-run seventh.
McKinney led off with a single, while MacWilliams walked. Suhan then reached on Brockway’s third error of the game, which allowed McKinney to come home to knot things at 5-5.
MacWilliams and Suhan later both scored on a wild pitches t not only give Brookville the lead but Sorek a little insurance to work with in the bottom of the inning. She proved to only need the one run to finish off the Lady Raiders’ come-from-behind victory.
“We left a few runners on base that we should have gotten in in the early innings, and fielding-wise we made a couple costly mistakes at the wrong time,” said Brockway coach Tom Bussard. “It piled up and we lost by two.
“All three seniors did a good job today. Kylie Fink is a first-year player and she got on base a few times. It would have been nice to get a win for them (seniors), but we just came up a little short.”
Brookville is back in action today at Punxsutawney, while Brockway plays at Redbank Valley on Friday.
BROOKVILLE 7,
BROCKWAY 5
Score by Innings
Brookville 000 031 3 — 7
Brockway 012 020 0 — 5
Brookville—7
Mara Bowser lf 5111, Liz Wonderling 3b 3100, Tory McKinney 2b 4131, Julie MacWilliams cf 2111, Megrah Suhan ss 4100, Aleah Ames 1b 4010, Emily Steel rf 4210, Audrey Sorek p 2000, Aubree Ebel c 4020. Totals: 32-7-9-3.
Brockway—5
Morgan Lindemuth p 3110, Amanda Decker ss 4100, Grace Stewart c 4000, Stephanie Stage lf 3020, Madelynne Heckman 3b 4121, Zoie Moore cf3110, Kylie Fink rf 4110, Taylor Rhed 1b 3022, Savannah Ross 2b 3000. Totals: 31-5-9-3.
Errors: Brookvillle 2, Brockway 3. LOB: Brookville 9, Brockway 8.
DP: Brookville 1, Brockway 0. 2B: Lindemuth, Heckman. HBP: MacWilliams (by Lindemuth). SB: Bowser, Steel; Fink.
Pitching
Brookville: Audrey Sorek-7 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO.
Brockway: Morgan Lindemuth-7 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 4 BBm 6 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Sorek. Losing pitcher: Lindemuth.