BROCKWAY — The Brockway cross country team hosted a tri-meet against Brookville and Ridgway, and it was the visiting Brookville that ran away with a 4-0 day in the dual-meet opener for all three teams.
While Brookville dominated the team aspect of the meet — beating the Brockway boys (25-32) and girls (15-50) and Ridgway boys (15-50) and girls (19-44) — it had to share the individual honors.
Brockway’s Micah Williamson was the overall winner, crossing the line in 18:33, while Brookville’s Emma Fiscus took home top honors in the girls race with a time of 21:44 — good for 11th overall.
On the boys’ side, Brockway and Brookville split the Top 4 positions.
After Williamson, a pair of Raiders crossed the finish line next in Bryce Baughman (18:43) and Calvin Doolittle (18:54), while Rover Landon Schmader was fourth (19:26).
Brookville had collected the next two positions, as Hayden Kramer (20:18) and Cameron Moore (20:46) placed fifth and sixth, respectively. Brockway’s Tanner Pearce was seventh (21:09), while teammate Anthony Glasl was eighth (21:26).
The next four finishers were all Raiders — including Fiscus — with Hunter Rupp (21:33) and Owen Rupp (21:35) rounding out the Top 10.
Ridgway’s top finisher in the boys race was Drew Young, who came in 13th with a time of 22:26.
On the girls’ side, Fiscus won by 1:19 over runner-up Adria Magnusson of Ridgway who posted a time of 23:03. After Magnusson, the next eight girls who crossed the finish line were all Lady Raiders.
That group was led by third-place finisher Emily Martz (23:57), with Samantha Hetrick (24:07) and Janelle Popson (24:31) in fourth and fifth, respectively.
The remainder of the Top 10 were Amber McAninch (24:40), Sadie Shofestall (25:01), Anna Fiscus (25:16), Madeline Golier (27:14) and Chloe Smith (27:34).
The top Lady Rover was Sylvia Pisarchick, who crossed the line in 11th place (28:32), just four seconds ahead of teammate Emily Calliari.
“It felt good to get our first 5K on our legs,” said Brockway coach Andrea Oknefski. “All the runners were ready to run a race. Now we have a number to focus on and build, but it was a great first meet.
“I am very excited for the season ahead. This is the first year that we actually have complete teams for our cross country teams. We have 19 varsity runners and 14 junior high runners.”
In the junior high meet, Brookville’s Kellan Haines bested Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber by three seconds, 10:19-10:22, to capture first-place honors. Brookville’s Nick Shaffer was third in 10:56.
Lady Raider Erika Doolittle won the girls race in 11:55, which was the fourth-best time overall on the day.
Ridgway’s Madigan McGrath was second in the girls race (12:23), while Brookville’s Teran Viglione was third (13:01).
Brockway’s top runners were Andrew Williams in the boys race (10th, 12:43) and Zoe Puhala in the girls event (5th, 13:36).
All three teams are back in action Tuesday.
Brookville travels to Elk County Catholic for a meet that also features Kane, DuBois central Catholic and Cameron County, while Brockway runs at Cranberry.
Ridgway hosts a meet that has St. Marys, Coudersport, Punxsutawney and Northern Potter competing.