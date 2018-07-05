BROOKVILLE — Earning another shot at DuBois, the Brookville 11-year-old baseball all-star team beat St. Marys, 7-3, Tuesday at Zufall Field.
Brookville, which just lost to DuBois 11-6 on Monday, has to beat DuBois twice in the District 10 final. It’ll head to Way Memorial Field Friday, with a second game if necessary scheduled for Sunday.
Tuesday against St. Marys, Brookville got a strong outing from starting pitcher Luke Burton, who allowed no runs on three hits while striking out six batters and walking none in 4 1/3 innings before Owen Fleming finished things out.
By the time, Fleming replaced Burton in the fifth, Brookville was leading 6-0. It scored three runs in each of the third and fourth innings.
In the third, Fleming walked and Kolton Griffin singled with one out to set up the first of two two-run doubles from Easton Belfiore. He then came around to score on two wild pitches. Befiore wound up going 3-for-3.
Brookville made it 6-0 with three more runs in the fourth, all coming after two outs. Sam Krug walked, Landen Marrara single and Fleming walked to load the bases for Griffin, who also walked to force home a run. Belfiore followed with his second two-run double.
In the bottom of the fifth, Ladd Blake singled, moved up two bases on passed balls and scored on Hunter Means’ groundout.
St. Marys scored all three runs in its final at-bat in the sixth. With one out, Lance O’Neill doubled and Ryan Shaffer was hit by a pitch. Jayce Walter doubled in O’Neil, Shaffer scored on Ben Paul’s groundout and Caden Vogt singled in Walter.
Blake Hoffman, Paul and Shaffer pitched for St. Marys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.