BROOKVILLE — After grinding out a tight 5-3 win in the opening game of a doubleheader with visiting Brockway, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team completed a sweep with a 25-1 three-inning rout in the nightcap at Northside Field Monday afternoon.
In the opener, the Lady Raiders trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the fourth before scoring three runs, two of them coming home on Megrah Suhan’s inside-the-park two-run homer. Suhan also doubled home a run in the bottom of the sixth after Brockway cut it to 4-3.
The Lady Raiders managed five hits off Brockway starter Morgan Lindemuth, who walked nine and struck out five. Leah Kammerdeiner, Dani Maring and Lauren Hergert added singles
Carlie McManigle tossed a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts for the Lady Raiders, walking one and hitting three batters in the first game. Morgan and Leah Lindemuth, and Madison Barefield had hits with Morgan Lindmuth doubling.
In the second game, the Lady Raiders plated nine runs in the first inning and 16 more in the second inning as 19 batters went to the plate.
The Lady Raiders took advantage of 17 walks and pounded out five hits, led by two hits apiece from McManigle and Julie MacWilliams. McManigle hit an inside-the-park grand slam home run
Abby Sunealitis threw all three innings to get the win, striking out four and walking two while giving up two hits, both singles to Barefield and MacKenzie Overbeck.
Brockway (1-9) hosts Kane in a doubleheader today starting at 3 p.m. Brookville (4-5) hosts Keystone Thursday.
In other softball action Monday:
DuBois Central
Catholic 3,
Elk County Catholic 0
ST. MARYS — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team pulled out a tight 3-0 victory against Elk County Catholic Monday at Benzinger Park to remain undefeated on the season.
The game turned into a pitchers’ duel between DCC’s Ashley Wruble and ECC’s Michelle Gerber — a battle Wruble won. The Lady Cardinal tossed a five-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking none.
Central (12-0) got all the offense it needed when Alyssa Bittner blasted a solo home run to lead off the top of the second.
Elk County (4-5) intentionally walked Wruble twice with runners on the base in the third and fifth innings to help get out of jams to keep it a 1-0 game. However, the Lady Cardinals added a run in the sixth on a RBI single from Mia Cogley, while a double by Mia Meholick in the seventh plated DCC’s final run.
Wruble stranded runners on third in the second, fourth and seventh innings. Elk County also got doubles from Sady VanAlstine and Josie Smith in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, both neither runner left second base.
Gerber was saddled with the loss after allowing three runs, two earned, on 10 hits. She struck out six and walked two.
Both teams are back in action today. Central Catholic travels to Johnsonburg today, while ECC hosts Curwensville.
