BROOKVILLE — Shaking off some opening-season jitters in a piping-hot gymnasium that measured over 85 degrees, the Brookville Lady Raiders swept visiting Brockway, 25-16, 25-20 and 25-17 Tuesday night.
The season-opening win wasn’t a pretty sight for the Lady Raiders, who had more hitting errors than head coach Joyce Reitz wanted to see, but they held off a scrappy Brockway squad for a three-set win.
“We wanted to show how much we improved, so we were pushing harder than what they probably should have been and not playing within their game and trying to do fancy things rather than playing a good, solid game,” said Reitz whose team visits DuBois Thursday.
The stats were spread out over Brookville’s balanced lineup with Morgan Johnson leading with five kills and serving three aces. Lexis Hatzinikolas had four kills and three blocks while Cheyanne Gotwald added two kills, one block and an ace.
Along with that was Lauren Hergert’s three kills and a block, Mikayla Aikens’ two kills and an ace, Leah Kammerdeiner’s two aces and one kill and Tessa Shaffer’s three aces and one kill.
“The kids serving better and we didn’t miss many serves. As the night went on we didn’t miss any,” Reitz said. “The kids were trying some new things, so they were playing well, not great, but it was a good first game and it was nice to get a win.”
Brockway’s Abby Alford had five kills, eight digs and one ace, Kenzie Webster added two kills and two aces and Mikayla Duffalo chipped in with a block, kill and ace.
Brockway hosts Punxsutawney Thursday.
