BROOKVILLE — A chilly opening to the dual meet season didn’t keep both Brookville Area High School track and field teams from turning in district-qualifying performances Monday afternoon against Clarion.
Both teams beat their non-conference foe with the Raiders routing the Bobcats, 105-44, while the Lady Raiders won as well, 83-56.
Brookville won 15 of 18 events on the boys’ side, including an impressive 20-plus foot sweep in the long jump where Bryan Dworek, Cam Hooven and De-Angelo Coffey all went over 20 feet with District 9-qualifying jumps led by Dworek’s 20 feet, 10 inches.
Ian Thrush was a quadruple winner, taking both the 100- and 200-meter dashes with district-qualifying times of 11.52 and 23.39 seconds. He beat reigning 100 champ Brendan Zerfoss of Clarion and Dworek to the line in the 100 and edged Dworek and Zerfoss in the 200 with Dworek running a qualifying time in the 200.
Thrush ran on both unopposed 4x100 and 4x400 relays, which both ran district-qualifying times of 44.62 and 3:42.03 respectively. Thrush joined Dworek, Jack Krug and John Frank on the 4x100, and Krug, Dillon Olson and Kyle MacBeth on the winning 4x800.
Olson added wins in both hurdles races with a district-qualifying time in the 300 hurdles (41.87) and the 110s (17.51).
Hooven had a breakthrough day in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 2 inches in the high jump and landing in the No. 3 spot on the team’s honor roll. Coffey and Hooven finished 1-2 in the triple jump with district-qualifying jumps, Coffey winning with a leap of 42 feet, 11 inches.
In the distance races, Ethan Brentham doubled with wins in the 1,600 (4:55.37) and 3,200 runs (10:45.04), his 3,200 run qualifying for districts.
Martin Decker doubled in the throws, winning the shot put (40 feet, 9 1/2 inches) and discus (125 feet, 6 1/2 inches) with a district-qualifying throw with teammate Bryce Hooven finishing second with a qualifying throw as well.
Tucker Wolfe led a sweep in the javelin with a throw of 139 feet, 3 inches. Kyle MacBeth and Decker finished 2-3 behind him.
Griffen Wolfe and Tim Park cleared 9 feet, 6 inches, but Wolfe won the pole vault on the less-misses tiebreaker.
Lady Raiders led
by MacBeth, Johnson
In the girls’ meet, Dani MacBeth and Madison Johnson were triple winners. MacBeth qualified for districts in four events and earned the Clint Puller Memorial Award along with Hooven for the outstanding Brookville performances.
MacBeth won the 300 hurdles (52.1) with a district-qualifying time and teamed up with Madison and Morgan Johnson, and Brooke Quairiere to win the 4x100 relay unopposed but with a district-qualifying time of 53.59 seconds. MacBeth, both Johnsons and Rilee Stancliffe won the 4x400 with a qualifying time of 4:29.8. MacBeth was runner-up in the long jump with a qualifying distance as well.
Madison Johnson added a win in 100 dash (14.25) with Quairiere finishing second. Quairere won the 100 hurdles (17.55) with a qualifying time and also added a second in the triple jump.
Elissa McNeil led a Lady Raiders sweep in the 1,600 run (6:40.89) with Brynn Afton winning the 3,200 run (14:42.4). Afton, Aubrey Noble, Emma Fiscus and Tessa Shaffer won the 4x800 (11:39.44).
In the throws, Cheyenne Gotwald won the shot put (22 feet, 3 inches) while Mattisen Drake cleared a district-qualifying height in her second-place finish in the pole vault.
Both teams are back in action next Tuesday at Punxsutawney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.