DuBOIS — One day after surrendering 10 runs over the fifth and sixth innings to suffer an 11-2 Game 1 loss, Brookville responded by holding Pulaski to just a pair of runs as it held on for a 3-2 victory Sunday evening at Showers Field.
With the win, the Grays even the best-of-five semifinal series at one game apiece, as the pivotal Game 3 will be played at Brookville’s McKinley Field Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“It was great to get back in the series and even it up and know we go back to Brookville on Tuesday,” Brookville manager Bob McCullough said. “I don’t know if home-field advantage is a thing or not because last time (Game 1), we got into the fifth and sixth innings and it all went to pieces.”
Coming off its late-game onslaught Saturday, Pulaski staid hot at the plate in the early going of Game 2, as it pounded out five hits over the first two innings.
However, the home side was only able to produce one run between the two frames as it took the early lead with a run in the bottom of the first, but a pair of strong defensive plays by the Grays kept it a one-run game.
Braden Paulinellie led the inning off by singing up the middle before Bryson Paulinellie reached on a four-pitch walk to put runners at first and second with nobody out.
After Brookville starter Joe Lopez recorded the first out of the inning via a strikeout, as Corey Bookhamer started things back up with a bloop single into left-center field to load the bases.
Jake Miknis followed by driving a pitch into deep left-center field, but Grays center fielder Thomas Plummer was able to track the ball down in the gap for a running catch to take away an extra-base hit on the play.
Braden Paulinellie was still able to score on the sacrifice fly as Phil Myers came up with two runners on and two away.
Myers lined a pitch into right field that appeared destined for a base hit, but right fielder Chase Palmer made a diving grab as he ranged into right-center field to save at least one run and keep it a 1-0 game after one inning of play.
Brookville responded in the next half inning, as it took advantage of four consecutive walks to start the inning on its way to a two-run frame to take the lead for good.
Sam Leadbetter, Plummer and Doc Neiman all drew walks to load the bases, before a bases-loaded walk issued to Palmer pushed across Leadbetter for the tying run.
After Generals starter Tyler Passmore recorded a strikeout for the first out of the inning, Brady Caylor hit a soft grounder to third allowing Plummer to score the go-ahead run.
Pulaski looked to get the run back in the bottom of the inning as Drew Bankovich started the inning by driving the first pitch he saw into right for a single.
After a strikeout for the inning’s first out, Mike Misiewicz hit a bloop single to right just out of the reach of Brookville first baseman Tanner LaBenne.
Lopez then got the next batter to fly out to left field as he looked to escape the jam with Bryson Paulinellie coming to the plate.
Bryson Paulinellie roped a single to center field, as Bankovich looked to score from second on the play.
Instead, Plummer charged the ball in center field and delivered a strike to home plate as catcher Neiman stretched out to put the tag on Bankovich to end the inning and preserve the lead.
The Grays pushed their lead to two runs with their final run of the game in the top of the third inning as Aaron Park led off by driving a full-count pitch into left-center field for a double.
Passmore then retired the next two batters of the inning on a fly out to short followed by a strikeout.
Plummer then continued his strong game both in the field and at the plate by doubling to the wall in left field to score Park from second and make it a 3-1 game.
The Generals quickly got the run back, as they took advantage of four walks to score their final run of the evening.
Adam Bankovich led off by drawing a walk before Miknis later reached on a one-out walk before a groundout resulted in the second out of the frame.
Drew Bankovich then took a full-count pitch for a ball to load the bases, as Ty Bittner came in to pinch-hit and drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Adam Bankovich to cut the deficit to 3-2.
Lopez was able to escape the jam with a strikeout as Pulaski, which left seven runners on base over the first three innings of the game, stranded the bases loaded.
The game proved to be the final one of the game, as Lopez and Hunter Geer, who took over with two outs in the fifth inning, shut down the Generals over the final four innings, holding them to just two hits.
One of those hits came by way of a one-out double off the bat of Bookhamer in the bottom of the seventh to put the potential tying run in scoring position.
Geer then closed things out by forcing a groundout to third and striking out the next batter to preserve the 3-2 win and even the series at one game apiece.
“I thought the young kid Hunter Geer that pitched the final few innings looked really good, he’s only 17-years-old and we’re just proud to be here,” McCullough said.
Lopez got the win on the mound going 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits and five walks while striking out two, while Geer picked up the save after allowing no runs on one hit, no walks and one strikeout over 2 1/3 innings.
BROOKVILLE 3, PULASKI 2
Score By Innings
Brookville 021 000 0—3
Pulaski 101 000 0 —2
Brookville—3
Joey Lopez p-ss 4000, Brady Caylor ss-2b 4001, Nathan Bonfardine 3b 3010, Aaron Park dh 3110, Tanner LaBenne 1b 3110, Hunter Geer lf-p 4000, Sam Leadbetter 2b-rf 3100, Thomas Plummer cf 3121, Doc Nieman c 2000, Dan Ion cr 0000, Chase Palmer rf 1011. Totals: 27-3-5-3.
Pulaski—2
Braden Paulinellie ss 3110, Bryson Paulinellie cf 3010, Adam Bankovich c 3100, Corey Bookhamer 1b 4020, Jake Miknis rf 2001, Phil Myers dh 3010, Tyler Passmore p 0000, Kevin Gnacinski p 0000, Drew Bankovich 3b 2010, Jackson Frank lf 1000, Ty Bittner ph-lf 1001, Mike Misiewicz 2b 2010, Shane Price ph 1000. Totals: 25-2-6-2.
Errors: Brookville 0, Pulaski 1. LOB: Brookville 11, Pulaski 10. 2B: Park, Plummer; Bookhamer. SB: A. Bankovich. SF: Miknis. HBP: Bonfardine (by Passmore); Bra. Paulinellie (by Geer).
Pitching
Brookville: Joe Lopez-4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Hunter Geer-2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Pulaski: Tyler Passmore-3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Kevin Gnacinski-4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Lopez. Losing pitcher: Passmore. Save: Geer.