DuBOIS — A late-overtime goal led Brookville to a 2-1 victory over DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday.
With time ticking down in the second overtime period, Brookville’s Jake Cable found an opening in the DCC defense at the top of the box and fired a shot on goal.
The ball sailed into the back of the net, just out of reach of a diving Tyler McIntosh in net for the Cardinals, to give the Raiders the win with just 1:12 left in the final overtime period.
Cable received a pace from Jace Miner on the play on a breakaway up field, as Cable worked his way around a pair of DCC defenders to find the open space for the game-winning goal.
“Thankfully Jace Miner made the run that he did and made the pass to Jake (Cable), who was making the right run,” Brookville head coach Dave Reitz said.
The Raiders led for most of the game, as Miner found the back of the net on a shot in the 17th minute to put Brookville ahead 1-0.
Brookville continued to hold the one-goal lead throughout most of the game, despite a strong push on the offensive end by the Cardinals.
DuBois Central Catholic finally broke through to tie the game in the 76th minute.
Jonathan Kurtz got control of the ball near the top-left corner of the box and fired a shot towards goal.
The ball, which appeared at first to be heading over the ball, dropped in right under the crossbar, over Brookville goalkeeper JP Young and inside the far post for a goal to tie the game with 4:47 left in the second half.
Reitz noted that the longer the game stayed 1-0, the more he knew it was going to end in a way he didn’t want it to.
Despite a furious push by both teams for the game-winning goal in the final four minutes of regulation, both defenses and goalkeepers denied every opportunity to send the game into overtime.
The two sides went back-and-forth in overtime, as both teams had their opportunities to score the winning goal, but either had their shots turned away by the goalies, or missed the goal frame entirely.
But late in the second overtime, it was Brookville who gained possession on their own half and raced down field to eventually score the game-winning goal.
Reitz said DCC came out and played a great game, but felt his team was lucky to come away with a win.
“It’s not because we are better than we showed here, we are much better than we showed out her tonight,” Reitz said.
The Raiders head coach noted that his team struggled with their trip to DCC last season as well, despite having come into the game playing well in other contests.
“Apart from two goals we laid an egg for 100 straight minutes,” Reitz said. “We were lucky to come up on the right side of the score sheet today.”
On the other side, DuBois Central Catholic head coach Frank Szczerba said his team is still working to improve and their performance against Brookville showed a lot of progress towards that goal.
“We are still working through some issues, but the not giving up and fighting til the end,” Szczerba said. “I’m not happy with the loss, but I’m happy with the effort.”
The Cardinals head coach joked that there are no moral victories, but his team still fought hard all game.
“It was hard fought by both sides, it was probably our best played game, we just have to learn to put it into the net,” Szczerba added.
DuBois Central Catholic faces Ridgway in Johnsonburg Friday at 4 p.m., while Brookville travels to Elk County Catholic Monday at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.