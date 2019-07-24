DuBOIS — The Brookville bats were hot right from the start, as it took an early lead and rode a dominant pitching performance by Kane McCall to a 5-1 victory over DuBois in Game 2 of a Federation League semifinal series at Showers Field Tuesday.
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Brookville, but was moved due to wet field conditions at the Grays’ McKinley Field.
With the win, Brookville now evens the second round series at one game apiece after DuBois won the opening game 3-0 Sunday.
After McCall retired the side in order behind a pair of strikeouts in the top of the first, the Grays got to work at the plate in the bottom half against DuBois starter Morgan Bell.
Tanner Corle led the game off with a single to center field before moving to second on a sacrifice bunt put down by Joe Lopez.
Nate Bonfardine followed by driving a pitch into the left-center field gap for a double to score Corle for the game’s first run.
Bonfardine was replaced at second by courtesy runner Dan Ion before a line out to second resulted in the second out of the frame.
Tanner LaBenne then came through with a two-out RBI, singling to center field to plate Ion and give Brookville a 2-0 lead after one inning of play.
The two runs were all the support McCall needed, as the Grays starter was perfect through 3 2/3 innings.
Matt Zimmerman was able to put an end to the perfect game bit as he reached on an infield error with two outs in the fourth before stealing second to get into scoring position.
McCall got out of the inning with his fourth strikeout of the game as he then struck out a pair in the fifth as well, having not allowed a hit through five innings of work.
Brookville doubled its lead in the fifth inning as Lopez got things started by hitting a one-out single to right field.
Bonfardine followed with a bloop single to center before being replaced at first once again by Ion.
Joe Culler then ripped a single past DuBois first baseman Dan Bowman to score Lopez.
The throw towards home was cut off on the play as Culler was caught in a run down between first and second, but an arrant throw towards second base allowed him to move up safely and also let Ion score to push the Grays’ lead to 4-0.
In the top of the sixth, after McCall started the inning with yet another strikeout, Noah Bloom broke up the no-hit bid with a double to right-center.
Garrett Brown then reached on an infield single on a line drive off of McCall’s glove to put runners on the corners with one down.
Bell then hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Bloom for what proved to be the Rockets’ lone run of the game.
Brookville tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the frame as Chase Palmer and Lake Staub started the inning off with back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners with no outs.
The pair of singles put an end to Bell’s day on the mound, as DuBois handed the ball over to Jake Sorbera.
Sorbera struck out the first batter he faced before Lopez laid down his second sacrifice bunt of the evening to score Palmer and bring the score to 5-1.
McCall finished off his complete game in the top of the seventh with three fly outs to finish with one run allowed on two hits and no walks while striking out seven to get the win.
The teams are back in action for Game 3 today at Showers Field at 6 p.m.