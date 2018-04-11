BROOKVILLE — For both Brookville Area High School track and field teams, they can hardly wait for warm weather.
Understandable, but it’s mostly because things have gone so well when the snow flakes are falling.
Both teams improved to 2-0 on their dual meet schedule heading into their own annual DeMans Team Sports Invitational Saturday with plenty of outstanding performances under their belt.
Tuesday, they swept Elk County Catholic at home, the boys winning 110-40 and girls holding on for a 74-71 win.
Both teams are the defending D9 Class 2A champion and both head coaches are looking forward to at least the forecast of a warmer Saturday.
“I don’t have any idea what these guys are going to do on a nice day in an invitational atmosphere,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said. “We’ll reassess, set some goals and I’ll sit back and watch. It’s going to be fun.”
“I can’t wait to see what they do on a warm day and it’ll do a lot for the kids’ morale,” Lady Raiders head coach Doug Roseman said. “I’ve been pleased with the attitudes despite practicing so much in the bad weather. Hopefully Saturday will be a nice day.”
Raiders’ 4x100 relay sparks rout
The Raiders have had a dominant start to the schedule and against the Crusaders they won 14 events with all but three of them with a district-qualifying effort. And they turned in seconds and thirds also worthy of D9 qualifying standards.
But the lead performance came from the Raiders’ 4x100-meter relay of freshman Jack Krug, sophomore Ian Thrush, junior Bryan Dworek and senior John Frank who broke the facility and team record with a time of 44.04 seconds.
That finish surpassed the converted hand-held time of the 2000 4x100 relay of Jarred Heigel, Dave Andrews, Ryan Kesterholt and Lee Hammer who ran a 44 flat, but FAT conversion puts it at 44.24 when compared to Tuesday’s FAT (or computer-timed) finish.
“We didn’t know what to expect in first meet and we ran 44 mid without any competition (Clarion didn’t have a relay),” Murdock said. “We needed to refocus and they’d been talking school record, but in May when we start running fast. We didn’t think that in January, but after the first meet, that was the goal the next chance we got.”
Which was Tuesday.
Frank was the boys’ Clint Puller Award winner, adding a win in the 200-meter dash (23.4) while running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (3:35.33) with Krug, Thrush and Dillon Olson.
Thrush was a quadruple winner, adding wins in the 100 dash (11.41) and 400 dash (53.75).
Olson won both hurdles races, the 110s (16.47) to lead a sweep that included D9-qualifying runs from Addison Singleton and Cam Hooven and the 300s (40.89, D9-qualifying) with Singleton finishing second.
“Dillon has truly worked hard to earn it,” Murdock said. “This whole past year of work has transformed him. He’s got to be one of the top couple hurdlers to beat in the district.”
De-Angelo Coffey doubled in the long and triple jumps — 21 feet, 7 inches and 41 feet, both qualifying jumps — while finishing second to Hooven’s winning six-foot high jump.
Dworek and Hooven both went over 20 feet again in the long jump to finish 2-3 while Hooven was second to Coffey in the triple jump.
Griffen Wolfe won the pole vault, clearing 10 feet, 6 inches.
In the throws, Bryce Hooven won the discus (119 feet, 2 1/2 inches) and Trenton Gilhousen won the javelin (133 feet, 2 inches).
Despite finishing second in both the 800 and 1,600 runs, Ethan Brentham ran D9-qualifying times.
“It really couldn’t be any better and I can’t ask for anything more,” Murdock said. “We’ve gotten performances from top to bottom. Kids who in their second track meet of their life are running fantastic and improving leaps and bounds from two weeks ago. We’re putting down May performances in the snow in March and April.”
The Crusaders won four events, one of them the 4x800 relay (9:15.3, D9-qualifying) with Joe Wolfe, Logan Hoffman, Eddie Messineo and Jacob Carnovale. Hoffman won the 800 run (2:06.8), Ben Hoffman added a win in the 1,600 run (4:31.13) and Ben Sherry won the shot put (40 feet, 7 1/2 inches).
Lady Raiders
hold off ECC for win
It actually came down to the 4x400 relay for the win as Madison and Morgan Johnson, Rilee Stancliffe and Dani MacBeth finished with a D9-qualifying time of 4:22.03.
“I was happy the whole way around,” Roseman said. “ECC the past few decades has been the standard and I was very pleased that we matched up well with them tonight.”
Madison Johnson was a triple-winner and added a runner-up to MacBeth in the long jump with her first D9-qualifying jump of the year to earn the Clint Puller Memorial Award for the girls’ outstanding performance.
Both Johnsons teamed up with MacBeth and Brooke Quairere to win the 4x100 (52.28) while MacBeth won the long jump (15 feet, 10 1/2 inches), beating Madison Johnson by 1/2-inch, and the 300 hurdles (51.48).
Quairere, a transfer from DuBois this year, added wins in the 100 hurdles (16.53) and triple jump (31 feet, 4 1/2 inches), just missing the D9-qualifying distance in the triple.
“Brooke has been a really nice addition to the team and she hit the ground running, picking up a couple of wins tonight,” Roseman said. “We think she’s going to keep getting better.”
The Lady Raiders’ 4x800 foursome of Brynn Afton, Elissa McNeil, Emma Fiscus and Aubrey Noble qualified for districts with a winning time of 11:19.61.
“That’s a tough event to qualify in and to do it this early and pick up a win, that’s as much as you can hope for,” Roseman said.
Afton picked up a win in the 3,200 run (14:21.56) while Stancliffe won the 400 dash (1:08.14).
For ECC, Olivia Sorg and Sami Fedus doubled with Sorg winning the 100 and 200 dashes (13.38 and 28.55) and Fedus winning the shot put (34 feet, 2 inches) and discus (98 feet, 9 inches) with D9-qualifying throws.
Hannah Lenze won the 800 run (2:53.9), Chelsea Hunt won the 1,600 run (6:22.78), Taylor Newton won the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) with a qualifying height and Kristen Kirst won the javelin (107 feet, 11 inches).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.