BROOKVILLE — How the rest of the week goes is obviously up in the air for the Brookville Raiders wrestling team.
Tuesday night’s 70-3 win over visiting Punxsutawney hiked the Raiders to 14-2 going into Thursday’s scheduled Senior Night match at home against Philipsburg-Osceola.
However, the forecast for record low temperatures already postponed the match against the Mounties to Feb. 12. What’s known for sure is that the Raiders defend their District 9 Class 2A Dual Meet title Saturday in DuBois.
Against the Chucks, the Raiders won all but one of the eight bouts on the mat and notched six forfeit wins on their way to another rout.
“The biggest thing is that we got through healthy, that was my biggest concern this time of year when we’re days away from a big tournament,” said Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer. “I told the guys it was important to stay sharp when you’re going into the district duals and you’re wrestling a team where you’re collecting six forfeits. It’s important for the guys who are wrestling to set the tone and stay sharp and on top of their game.”
Owen Reinsel, Cabe Park, Wyatt Kulik and Nathan Taylor all had pins, Kulik’s taking just 18 seconds at 138 pounds against Dan Smith.
Cayden Walter scored a 10-2 major decision over Ben Skarbek at 113 while Tanner LaBenne made a first-period takedown stand up in a 2-1 win over Jacob Shuckers at 220.
The best bout of the night went to the Raiders’ Braden MacBeth at 182 as he took down Joshua Miller with 13.5 seconds left in the 60-second takedown period for a 4-2 win. He earned the Clint Puller Memorial Award for the Raiders’ outstanding wrestler of the match.
“Braden was the big win against maybe their best kid,” Klepfer said. “That’s his style. He’s going to grind out close, tough wins and he did a good job tonight. He’s one of our seniors and captains and that’s two OT wins in a row now.”
Punxsutawney’s lone win came from Jake Skarbek, who scored quickly against Cody Hetrick in a 7-3 win at 145.
“I was very pleased with the way we wrestled,” Klepfer said. “We lost one bout and gave up seven points in the first 40 seconds and lost 7-3. I thought we outwrestled them the last part of the match and that’s big for a young kid in his first year in the starting lineup.
“You take the positives even in a loss because it’s real easy to put your head down 7-0 and not finish the match. He got tough and put it behind him and battled. I was happy with the way Cody came back and wrestled the last part of the match.”
After Saturday’s D-9 Duals, the Raiders don’t have another match until the makeup against P-O unless they do indeed head to states next week. The Raiders also travel to Warren on Feb. 14 to close out the regular-season schedule.
