ST. MARYS — The Brookville wrestling team left St. Marys Tuesday night with a 50-18 victory in a match that was much closer than the final score might indicate.
The Raiders’ lopsided win was aided by four St. Marys forfeits that helped set the 32-point final. Otherwise, the match was a nip-and-tuck battle with the teams splitting the 10 bouts that were contested on the mat.
Brookville (11-2) still prevailed in those matchups, 26-18, recording three pins and a technical fall among its five wins. Brookville scored bonus points in eight of its nine wins overall, winning that battle by a 23-3 margin.
Elliot Park, Colby Whitehill and Wyatt Kulik all notched falls for the Raiders, while Nathan Taylor, Tanner LaBenne, Owen Reinsel and Cayden Walter all won by way of forfeit.
As for St. Marys (1-4), its lone bonus points came on a first-period pin by Nick Crisp against Cody Hetrick in the night’s opening bout. Otherwise, the Dutch had to battle for its other four victories — with three of those decided by two points or less.
“I’m pretty pleased,” said Raiders coach Dave Klepfer. “Heading into the (Ultimate) Duals, we know we have our plate full this weekend. We knew coming up here that St. Marys is well-coached and always ready to scrap.
“They came at us tonight. I was telling the guys in the room, we had several bouts, especially the ones we lost, where they (Dutch) initiated the first leg attack. So, we have to get out of that mode and get back to where when the whistle blows, we’re out there to score points.”
After Crisp decked Hetrick in 1:04 in the opening bout at 145, Cable recorded a 17-1 technical against Austin Pritt at 152. Cable racked up four takedowns and three different sets of backpoints in closing out the match with 1:17 to go.
St. Mars countered with a hard-fought 6-4 win by Johnny Wittman against Wyatt Griffin at 160.
Griffin grabbed the lead with a first-period takedown and led 2-0 after one. The Raider chose bottom in the second, but Wittman locked in a cradle to score three backpoints. Griffin fought off his back and escaped late in the period to pull even at 3-3.
Wittman went down in the third period and finally managed to earn an escape just before the midway point to take the lead (4-3). Wittman then sealed the victory when he took down Griffin with 37 seconds remaining before riding out the Raider.
The back-and-forth battle continued as the teams traded wins at 170 and 182.
Brookville’s Elliot Park pinned Raivis Bobby in 1:12 at 170, while Dutchman Jeremy Garthwaite pulled out a 5-4 win against Braden MacBeth in a bout that went down to the wire at 182.
Garthwaite scored all his points late in the first period when he took MacBeth down to his back for a five-point move. MacBeth spent the rest of the bou trying to battle back.
The Raider reversed Garthwaite from the bottom position in the second period, then tilted the Dutchman from the top in the third for two backpoints to pull within 5-4.
MacBeth appeared to score another set of backpoints late in the period, but the referee ruled there was no “two count” as Garthwaite managed to stay off his back in the final seconds after that to give St. Marys its final lead at 12-11.
Brookville promptly regained the lead with forfeit wins by Taylor (195) and LaBenne (22), while Whitehill decked Colton Swanson in 51 seconds at heavyweight to make it 29-12 Raiders.
The lineup then turned over to the lightweights, with Reinsel receiving a forfeit at 106 when the Dutch decided to bump Lane Dellaquilla up to 113.
That move didn’t pay off as Brookville’s Josh Popson rallied from a 2-0 first-period deficit to beat Dellaquilla, 5-2.
Popson tied the bout when he scored a takedown during a flurry at the second-period buzzer. The Raider chose bottom in the third and escaped 24 seconds in to go up 3-2. Popson then sealed his victory on a takedown with 34 seconds remaining.
Walter followed with a forfeit win at 120 to give the Raiders a 44-12 advantage before St. Marys captured its final two wins in close bouts at 126 and 132.
At 126, a second-period escape proved to be the difference for Dutchman Marco Paropacic in a 3-2 victory against Parker Fleming. All the other scoring was done in the first period, where Fleming notched the opening takedown only to see Paropacic counter right back with a reversal.
Trailing 3-2, Fleming chose bottom in the third but never got out as Paropacic rode out the Raider to collect the win.
The bout at 132 between St. Marys’ Tyler Dilley and Cabe Park was just as close through two periods.
Park grabbed the lead on a takedown late in the first period, but Dilley evened things at 2-2 with a reversal from the bottom position just 14 seconds into the second period.
Park chose neutral in the third, and it was Dilley who came up with the go-ahead takedown with 1:23 remaining. The Dutchman then turned Park for three nearfall points just before the midway point of the period before riding out Park for a 7-3 victory.
Kulik capped the Raiders’ victory with a second-period pin of Gregory Tettis at 138.
Tettis opened the scoring with a first-period takedown and took that 2-0 lead into the second period. Tettis chose bottom to start the second, a move that proved fatal as he never got out.
Kulik turned the Dutchman for a set of backpoints to even the bout art 2-2 before locking Tettis in a cradle en route to securing the fall in 3:40.
“Brookville is a good team and well-coached, and some of their kids are just funky in some situations,” said St. Marys coach Dom Surra. “With our situation this year, it’s hard for me to look at score flat out.
“The way I looked at it going into that last match — and this is nothing against them because you have put guys on the mat and we’re not on that position right now — it was 5-4 (wins) going into that one in matches contested.
“Our guys really battled tonight, but I felt there were a couple matches we left out there tonight. We just need to keep getting better each day. I told the kids, we need to have a growth mindset. Every second spent in the room has to be about improvement.”
Brookville returns to action Saturday when the Raiders host their annual Ultimate Duals, while St. Marys travels to Curwensville on Thursday.
