DuBOIS — Brookville and DuBois squared off on the mat Thursday night in a battle of teams competing without the full squads they anticipated to have entering the season, and it was the Raiders who proved to have deeper current lineup in a 39-21 victory the spoiled the Beavers’ Senior Night festivities.
Both teams are missing would-be starters, whether it be because of injury, sickness or other reasons, and Brookville has been the team better equipped to handle those losses.
And, Thursday was no different as the Raiders won eight of the 13 weight classes, earning bonus points in five of those wins. Brookville (7-3) closed out the match with five straight wins to rally from a 21-15 deficit after it had jumped out to an early 15-3 advantage itself.
Raider sophomore Jackson Zimmerman started the Raiders’ comeback with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Ryan White at 172 pounds. The Raider made a first-period takedown stand up in the bout, fighting off a late takedown attempt by White in the closing 10-plus seconds.
Ganen Cyphert followed with a forfeit win at 189 before teammate Bryce Rafferty upended Beaver Zack Gallagher, 5-2, at 215. Raiders Nathan Taylor (285) and Jared Popson (106) then sealed the victory with sub-one minute pins. Taylor decked Ja’Reese Stowe in 35 seconds, while Popson pinned Aubree Donahue in 55 seconds in the night’s final match.
“I think everyone at this point is just trying to get through the season the best they can, and sometimes you’re piecing together lineups and sometimes you’re full” said Brookville coach Dave Klepfer. “We really haven’t been there (full) all year, but this is our team and pretty much what we’re bring in most nights.
“I felt like our guys battled hard tonight but felt like we broke down in strategy in a couple matches more so than effort and heart. Those guys wrestled hard but didn’t get the points when they should have and ended up wrestling tight matches and a couple of them lost.
“We got some good efforts out of guys tonight too though. I thought Brecken Cieleski wrestled a nice solid match, probably his best match of the year, and Bruce Rafferty put together a nice, solid match as well.
“Even Jackson Zimmerman wrestled well, it was just tighter than it needed to be. We’re just letting kids stay in matches, and once you move towards the postseason that can bite you in the rear there.”
DuBois (3-4) honored its four seniors — Ryan Gildersleeve, Chandler Ho, Jake Krause and Kam Stevenson — prior to the match, and three of those four went out and scored wins to help the Beavers grab a 21-15 advantage with five bouts remaining before Brookville staged its comeback.
The Raiders got off to a fast start though, winning three of the first four bouts to go up 15-3.
Brookville senior Cayden Walter pinned Stevenson in 59 seconds in the opening bout at 113.
DuBois countered with a 7-2 win by Davey Aughenbaugh at 120 against Logan Oakes.
Aughenbaugh grabbed a 2-0 lead on a takedown with 40 seconds remaining in the first period. He then added to that lead with an escape and takedown in the second before tacking on a takedown in the third between a pair of escapes by Oakes.
Brookville’s Owen Reinsel then received a forfeit at 126 before teammate Brecken Cieleski pulled out a tight 4-3 win against Cadin Delaney at 132.
Delaney opened the scoring in that bout, using a nice double leg to takedown Cieleski on the edge of the mat with 30 seconds left in the first period.
Delaney toook that advantage into the second, where he rode Cieleski for most of the period after the Raider chose bottom. However, Cieleski rolled through as Delaney tried to turn him for backpoints and ended up with a reversal late in the period that evened the score at 2-2.
The Beaver chose bottom in the third, and like Cieleski, had trouble getting out. One brief sequence in the final 40 seconds proved to decide the match. Delaney worked free for an escape with 35 seconds left, but Cieleski promptly took Delaney down and kept him down for the one-point victory.
Trailing 15-3, DuBois made its move in the middle of the match — a run jump-started by Ho’s pin of Burke Fleming in 1:03 at 138 pounds. Austin Mitchell folllowed with a fall of his own to even the overall score at 15-15.
Mitchell took a 2-0 lead into the second period, where Raider Josh Popson started down. Mitchell rode Popson for most of the period before a wild flurry in the final 30 seconds ensued.
Both wrestlers appeared to have his opponent on his back for a brief moment, but it was Mitchell who came out of the sequence still in control and put Popson on his back again — pinning the Raider with 15 seconds left in the period.
Krause followed with a 7-3 win against Brookville’s Coyha Brown at 152. The Beaver scored a takedown in all three periods in the win.
Gildersleeve capped DuBois’ run of four straight wins with a 10-4 win vs. Wyatt Griffin at 160.
The pair wrestled a scoreless first period before Griffin grabbed the lead with an escape and takedown in the first minute of the second period. That’s when Gildersleeve changed the complexion of the bout, hitting a Peterson Roll for a five-point move and a 5-3 lead after two periods.
It was all Gildersleeve in the third then, as the Beaver tacked on an escape and two more takedowns to beat the Raider to make it 21-15.
DuBois’ lead was short-lived though, as the wins by Zimmerman and Cyphert promptly put the Raiders back on top, 24-21.
Rafferty put in a strong effort against Gallagher in their bout at 215 that went the distance. The Raider grabbed control in the second period when he quickly turned Gallagher from the top position for two nearfall points on the edge of the mat to go up 2-0.
The Raider added to that lead in the third with an escape and takedown before Gallagher scored a late reversal to set the final score at 5-2.
“We wanted our seniors to go out and have a good night, and it was exciting to see the three guys who went out and got wins,” said DuBois coach Ed Scott. “Obviously, missing guys in the lineup always hurts you, and I knew coming in it was one of those years you needed depth and we don’t have depth at certain weight classes now and that really hurts.
“We wrestled well and had kids go out and get some wins, we just need to learn to get some bonus points in some of those matches and that would help us a little more. We just need to get a little more experienced in certain spots.”
Both teams are back in action today.
Brookville travels to the Williamsport quad match where it it scheduled to face state pwoer Southern Columbia and host Williamsport.
DuBois wrestles at the prestigious Powerade Tournament this weekend at the Monroeville Convention Center.
BROOKVILLE 39, DuBOIS 21
113—Cayden Walter (BV) pinned Kam Stevenson, 0:59. (6-0)
120—Davey Aughenbaugh (D) dec. Logan Oakes, 7-2. (6-3)
126—Owen Reinsel (BV) won by forfeit. (12-3)
132—Brecken Cieleski (BV) dec. Cadin Delaney, 4-3. (15-3)
138—Chandler Ho (D) pinned Burke Fleming, 1:03. (15-9)
145—Austin Mitchell (D) pinned Josh Popson, 3:44. (15-15)
152—Jake Krause (D) dec. Coyha Brown, 7-3. (15-18)
160—Ryan Gildersleeve (D) dec. Wyatt Griffin, 10-4. (15-21)
172—Jackson Zimmerman (BV) dec. Ryan White, 2-1. (18-21)
189—Ganen Cyphert (BV) won by forfeit. (24-21)
215—Bryce Rafferty (BV) dec. Zack Gallagher, 5-2. (27-21)
285—Nathan Taylor (BV) pinned Ja’Reese Stowe, 0:35. (33-31)
106—Jared Popson (BV) pinned Aubree Donahue, 0:55. (39-31)