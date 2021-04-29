Brookville senior Jace Miner enjoyed one of the best all-around individual seasons in program history this winter while helping lead the Brookville boys basketball team to its first state championship game.
Miner’s season earned him several local accolades, but the Raider was honored at the state level Wednesday when the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 3A All-State squad was announced.
The senior landed on the Third Team, becoming Brookville’s first All-State selection since Zane Hackett was named to the Class 2A Third Team in 2012.
Miner was the main driving force behind Brookville’s run to the state finals, although he had a strong group of role players around him who picked up the slack when needed.
He was Brookville’s leading scorer with 488 points (18.8 ppg) and was the lone Raider to average in double figures on the season. However, he did more than point the ball in the hoop as he was a strong defender who also created scoring opportunities for teammates and rebounded when needed.
Miner averaged 7.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 57 percent from the field.
The Raiders finished the season with a 23-3 record, with their lone losses coming to Tyrone on its home floor (68-58 on Feb. 2), DuBois on its home floor (56-42 on Feb. 27) and Loyalsock Township in the state finals (75-53) at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Loyalsock was well represented on the Class 3A All-State teams.
Idris Ali, a 5-9 senior point guard, was named Class 3A Player of the year after averaging 19.8 points, 3.8 assists and three steals per game. The Lancers posted a record of 102-13 over his four varsity seasons.
Younger brother Saraj Ali, a 6-5 junior, also made the First Team. He averaged 18 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game and shot an impressive 60 percent from the field.
Loyalsock head coach Ron Isinger was named the Coach of the year after guiding the Lancers to their first state title with theit 75-53 win against Brookville.
Insinger is the winningest coach in Pennsylvania boys high school basketball history and currently sports a career record of 1066-201. The Lancers were 53-2 the last two seasons.
As for Miner, he was joined on the third team by a couple players he battled against in the postseason prior to the state finals in Chestnut Ridge junior Matt Whysong and Bishop Guilfoyle senior Cameron Khoza.
Here is a look at the complete Class 3A All-State Teams:
First Team
Idris Ali, 5-9 Sr. Loyalsock (POY)
Nisine Poplar, 6-5 Sr., Math, Civics & Sciences
Saraj Ali, 6-5 Jr., Loyalsock
Jevin Muniz, 6-5 Sr., Executive Education
Aaron Collins, 5-11 Sr., Erie First Christian
Brendan Boyle, 5-10 Jr., Notre Dame-Green Pond
Second Team
Ty Barrett, 6-0 Jr., Troy
Justin Moore, 6-1 Jr., Bishop McDevitt
Michael Balichik, 6-3 Sr., Mount Carmel
Devin Atkinson 6-0 Sr., Lancaster Catholic
IV Pettit, 6-2 Jr., Devon Prep
Kody Magee, 6-4 Jr., Executive Education
Third Team
Kody Kratzer, 6-3 Sr., Palmerton
Matt Whysong, 6-0 Jr., Chestnut Ridge
Brandon Reed, 5-9 Sr., Riverside
Ethan Hartman, 6-5 Sr., Warrior Run
Benny Cano, 6-3 Sr., Greenville
Cameron Khoza, 6-7 Sr., Bishop Guilfoyle
Jace Miner, 6-3 Sr., Brookville
Coach: Ron Insinger, Loyalsock