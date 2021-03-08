INDIANA — The Tri-County Area had just four wrestlers hit the mats Saturday at IUP in the new PIAA Class AA West Super Regional, but it proved to be a very productive day for the quartet.
All four won at least one bout, with three placing in the Top 4 to advance to Hershey on Friday for a one-day, medal rounds-only state tournament to determine who lands where on the podium this year.
Brookville senior Nathan Taylor headlined the day for the local contingent as the Raider dominated his way to the heavyweight Super Regional title — something no other Brookville wrestler may ever win again if the PIAA goes back to a regular state tourney setup next year if things get back to normal while dealing with COVID-19.
Taylor will be joined in Hershey by junior teammate Owen Reinsel, who placed third at 120, and Johnsonburg senior Cole Casilio, who was the runner-up at 160.
All the trio needs to do is make weight Friday in Hershey and a coveted state medal will be there. The medal will be the second in as many years for Taylor and Reinsel, who both placed fourth a year ago, while Casilio will be Johnsonburg’s first state medalist in nearly two decades. The last Ram to stand on the podium at states was Francis Iorfido, who was a state runner-up at 152 in 2002.
The area’s fourth Super Regional/state qualifier, Johnsonburg senior Nolan Shaffer, nearly made it to Hershey himself but came up one win short as he ultimately finished sixth.
Taylor (26-1), who placed fourth at 215 at states a year ago, left little doubt who the best heavyweight was on this day at IUP’s Kovalchick Center as he lived up to recently being tabbed the No. 1 wrestler in the state by papowerwrestling.com following the regional tournaments.
He reached the finals with a pair of first-period falls — pinning Tussey Mountain junior Matt Watkins in 1:47 in the quarterfinals and Reynolds senior Guy Rocco John-Daniello in 1:37 in the semifinals. The Raider had already pinned John-Daniello twice this year.
Watkins (17-5) and John-Daniello (24-5) were both state qualifiers a year ago and came in ranked No. 8 and No. 9, respectively. However, neither advances as Watkins went 0-2 and John-Daniello 1-3 en rote to a sixth-place finish.
Those two pins set up a finals showdown against Marion Center senior Marvin Beatty (26-2), the recently crowned Southwest Region champ who entered Super Regionals ranked No. 2.
Beatty reached the finals with a pair of pins himself, including a thrilling fall in the finals that saw him reverse Laurel’s Mitch Miles (33-8) to his back and get the fall with three seconds remaining. Beatty fell behind 6-0 in the bout and still trailed 6-5 when he reversed Miles to his back at the end.
Taylor made the first move in the finals, taking down the Stinger 34 seconds into the match to lead 2-0 after one period. Taylor chose bottom in the second and wasted little time reversing Beatty before putting him on his back for two nearfall points and a 6-0 lead.
Beatty finally got on the board when he reversed the Raider at 1:11 mark of the second, but Taylor returned the favor with 26 seconds left to make it 8-2 after two full periods.
Beatty chose down in the third, but the Stinger never got out. Taylor turned him for two more nearfall points early in the period before riding out Beatty in what turned out to be a 10-2 major decision in a battle of the top two ranked heavyweights in the state.
“I thought we had a fantastic weekend,” said Brookville coach Dave Klepfer of both his wrestlers. “Nathan is on that mission and just seems to be clicking on all the cylinders at the right time. Like I just told him, Phase 3 is complete and we got one more phase. Hopefully he can mimick what he did here today.
“I think that was a statement win by Nathan in the finals, but it’s never as easy the second time. So, the major focus this week will be coming in with the same mindset (of this past weekend) and be ready to be in a one-point match with that kid next week.
“I learned my lesson years ago with Eli (Morres). he majored a kid (Reynolds’ Mike Edwards) in the regional finals, then turned around and lost to him in the state finals. So, we’re not going down that road again. We’re going to prepare and expect to be in a bunch of battles next week. It’s never easy winning a state title in Pennsylvania.”
Taylor will be joined in Hershey once again by junior teammate Owen Reinsel, who went 3-1 on to finish third at 120 pounds to guarantee himself his second PIAA medal in three trips to states.
He opened the day strong, jumping out to a fast 5-0 lead against Tussey Mountain junior Trevor Husick (19-5) before pinning the Titan in 1:30. Husick went to finish fifth.
The win but Reinsel into the semifinals, where he ran into a buzzsaw in Bishop McCort freshman phenom Mason Gibson (19-0), the state’s No. 1 ranked wrestler at the weight. Gibson took down Reinsel (ranked No. 4) seven times and scored a couple sets of nearfall points in a 21-5 technical fall in 4:23.
Gibson went to beat two-time state champion Gary Steen (27-1), a senior from Reynolds, 5-1 in the Super Regional finals.
As for Reinsel, he bounced back with a strong 6-1 win against Tyrone senior Hunter Walk (17-5), a returning sixth-place PIAA medalist, to punch his ticket to Hershey. The Raider opened the scoring with a first-period takedown, then added three nearfall points in the second as he rode Walk the entire period.
Reinsel capped off his day by pinning Fort LeBoeuf freshman JoJo Przybycien (18-8) in 1:26 in the third-place match.
“Owen ran into one of the best kids (Gibson) in the country, if not the best, but he bounced the way champions do and needed to get that consy semifinal win,” said Klepfer. “That’s what you have to do and have a short memory, especially in situations like this where you don’t get to go back to hotel (like past years at states), then come back tomorrow.
“It just showed the maturity of Owen and his understanding of the situation of getting to next week when everyone is back to zero and zero.”
Casilio started his journey to Hershey by exercising some demons of sorts as he used a takedown with 13 seconds left in the overtime to edge Philipsburg-Osceola Hunter Weitoish, 3-1, a 160-pound quarterfinal bout.
The matchup was the seventh between the two in three years, and first this season, with Weitoish having won the last three a yer ago — including 7-1 in the opening round of states. Casilio is now 4-3 all-time vs. the Mountie.
With Weitoish in his rear view mirror, Casilio then upended Carlynton senior Oleg Melnyk (27-5) 5-3 in the semifinals. The Ram scored takedowns in the first and third periods, with the one in third coming with 15 seconds left to seal things.
That victory put Casilio, ranked No. 6 in the state, in the Super Regional final against top-ranked A.J. Corrado, a senior from Burrell. Corrado has already won three state medals in his career and was a runner-up a year ago.
Casilio didn’t back down from the Buccaneer in a bout that saw the two wrestlers battle on their feet a majority of the time in a bout that eventually decided in the tiebreaker periods.
After a scoreless first period, the two traded escapes in the second and third periods, as the match went overtime tied 1-1. The same scenario ensued, with the pair wrestling a scoreless overtime period before traded escapes again in the two 30-second tiebeaker periods.
Since he scored first with his second-period escape, Corrado had choice in the final 30-second ultimate tiebreaker period. He chose bottom, and Casilio was unable to keep him down again as Corrado needed just four seconds to escape for a 3-2 victory.
Even defeat, Casilio opened some eyes with his performance against who is considered the best in the state heading into the medal rounds at states on Friday.
“Cole had a great tournament and two nice matches in the quarters and semis,” said Johnsonburg coach Mike Votano. “Then he wrestled one heck of a match there in the finals against the No. 1 kid in the state. He’s a little frustrated with the loss, but in my opinion, he just stepped up a couple notches and has a legitimate shot of competing for a state title next week.
“I’m very proud of what he has accomplished this weekend. It’s been 19 years since we brought home a state medal. As coaches, we always want to grow each year and accomplish nnew things we haven’t in the past.
“This year, we had a couple district champs, a couple regional champs and now we’re going to get a state placewinner. Even with the loss Cole had in the finals, it showed us how good he can really perform, and we have high hopes to compete for a state title.
Shaffer (17-3), ranked No. 10 in the state at 138, nearly made it a 2-for-2 day in terms to state medalists for the Rams but fell a win shy of advancing.
He started his day off with an 8-2 win against Ligonier Valley junior Ryan Harbert (22-9). Shaffer seized control of the match with a big first period, taking down Harbert before putting him in his back for three nearfall points and a 5-0 lead. Harbert got a pair of points back in the second on a takedown, but Shaffer put things away with an escape and later a takedown in the third.
However, the Ram ran into returning state runner-up Ian Oswalt (21-2) of Burrell in the semifinals and suffered an 11-2 defeat. Oswalt went on to lose the finals 5-1 to Glendale senior Brock McMillen — the fourth postseason finals match between the two the past two years (all won by McMillen, including last year’s 132-pound state finals).
The loss dropped Shaffer into the consolation semifinals, where he suffered a 5-2 loss to Mercer senior Carson Filer (29-5), who the Ram beat 4-0 in last weekend’s regional final in Sharon. Filer went to place fourth, earning a trip to Hershey.
Shaffer then had to wrestle the fifth-place bout to see who the state alternate would be, and he lost that matchup to Commodore Perry senior Ashten Armagost, 7-3. Shaffer pinned Armagost in his regional opener last weekend.
“Nolan got a win in the first round, but the last couple of matches were tough, including that one in the consy semifinals against Filer, who he beat last week in the regional championship,” said Votano. “It’s tough seeing a hard-working senior fall short of what he wanted to accomplish.
“He’s made us proud as coaches though, as well as our wrestling program. Cole, Nolan and the rest of the seniors class have put is back on the map and made us competitive again. We’re going to miss having these kids on our team.
“Without them, I’m not sure where our program would be right now. They helped make the program attractive to other kids in our school, and we’re real proud of what they have accomplished the last couple years.”