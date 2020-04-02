When Curwensville standout Bryce Timko graduated in 2018, he surprisingly didn’t have a lot of interest from Division I colleges to play baseball.
The 2018 Progressland Player of the Year had received several offers from Division III schools who were looking for a hard-throwing lefty.
Lackawanna College in Scranton ended up being Timko’s choice.
“I had multiple division threes offering me, but I knew I could do better,” Timko said. “Lackawanna gave me a call and asked me to come visit. On the visit, Lackawanna offered me a scholarship and I accepted. I knew Lackawanna was a great opportunity to go to a better school.”
And that dream came to a fruition for Timko, who recently decided to accept an offer to play at Division I Farleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, N.J. next season.
Timko said he owes a lot to Lackawanna head coach Mike McCarry, who’s job it is to get his freshmen and sophomores to that next level.
“Coach McCarry is a great coach,” Timko said. “He has a ton of connections in the Division I world. He also helped me develop as a player and as a person.
“I also need to give credit to my pitching coach, Coach (Josh) Boggs. Coach Boggs knows everything there is to know about pitching. Everyday Coach Boggs and I would work on my mechanics and my pitches. Both of these coaches are great people and know a lot about the game of baseball.”
With his coaches promoting him to various colleges, Timko received a call from Farleigh Dickinson, a school that also has a rich academic history.
“The pitching coach at Fairleigh Dickinson contacted me in the fall and told me that they were going to follow me through out the season,” said Timko. “The pitching coach and I would talk from time to time during the offseason just to keep in touch and to see how I was doing during my training. I would send him video from time to time as well.
“When the season started the pitching coach noticed that I was doing well. When the season ended do to the coronavirus, Coach McCarry said that Fairleigh Dickinson was still going to give me an offer. I decided to take the offer.”
Timko also had an offer from Toledo and was expecting one from the University of Charleston in West Virginia once he made an official visit.
The coronavirus wiped out Lackawanna’s baseball season in March. Timko and his teammates got in a few Spring games, but he says he is sad he won’t get a chance to finish out his season.
“I will never be able to play with anyone on that team ever again,” said Timko. “Actually, it is most likely that I will never see those guys again, which sucks because those guys are some of my best friends.
“Also, the coronavirus makes it kind of hard to train for next fall. Every place is closed so I am kind of just throwing and lifting on my own with the help of some friends. This is actually the first time in 15 years that I am not playing baseball at this time of year.”
One person he did get a chance to play with was former high school teammate Avery Francisco, who is a freshman at the school this year.
“Playing with Avery again is awesome,” said Timko. “It is rare that you get to play with someone from your high school. Avery and I train together during the offseason as well. It is nice to have someone around from your hometown while being at college.”
Timko said he had a lot of hopes for his sophomore season. “I was hoping to be the best player I could be. I wanted to be one of the best pitchers in the NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association).’
Still, Timko is excited to head to Farleigh Dickinson in the fall. He is majoring in accounting with a minor in finance.
“I liked FDU because they have great academics,” he said. “They have one of the best accounting programs in New Jersey.
“I also liked the baseball program. Before the season ended due to the coronavirus, they were above .500. The coaching staff has a great group of coaches as well.”