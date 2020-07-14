DuBOIS — Bucks batted around in both the fourth and fifth innings to score 10 runs between the two frames and break a 3-3 tie on its way to a 13-4 victory over Johnson Motors in a DuBois Junior/Senior League contest at DuBois Central Catholic Monday.
Johnson Motors had battled back from a three-run deficit to tie the game in the top of the fourth before the home side began to break the game open in the bottom of the inning.
After a fly out to left started the inning, Trey Wingard reached on a four-pitch walk to start a two-out rally.
Carter Hickman followed by driving the second of his three doubles on the day to left field to put runners at second and third, as Wingard would score the go-ahead run when Danny Dixon legged out an infield single to the left side.
Kaden Brezenski followed with an RBI single of his own, lining a pitch to center field to bring home Hickman before Dylan Bash hit a bloop single to shallow right-center to chase home Dixon for the third run of the frame.
Hunter Allman drew a walk to load the bases, as Aiden Robertson followed by working a bases-loaded walk to greet Johnson Motors reliever Joey Foradora to score Brezenski for the fourth and final run of the frame.
Foradora was able to limit the damage by striking out the following batter as Bucks took a 7-3 lead into the fifth inning.
Johnson Motors cut the deficit to three in the next half inning as Kaden Clark got things started with a one-out double over the left fielder’s head.
Foradora then helped his own cause by reaching on an infield single to short, as the throw to first got away allowing Clark to score from second on the play.
Brezenski limited the damage by forcing a fly out in foul territory followed by a strikeout to strand Foradora at third as the Bucks got back to work at the plate.
The home side then put the game out of reach in the bottom of the fifth, as they batted around for the second straight inning, this time plating six runs in the frame.
The top of the order got the big inning started as Tyler Chamberlin led off by drawing a full-count walk before Wingard reached on an arrant throw on a grounder to the left side to put runners at the corners with nobody out.
Another double off the bat of Hickman, again to left field, brought home Chamberlin for the first run of the inning as Dixon then drew a walk to load the bases.
Brezenski then roped a single to left to score Wingard and keep the bases loaded bringing up Bash, who delivered a second RBI single in as many innings, this time finding a hole on the right side of the infield to score Hickman and Dixon.
Bucks loaded the bases yet again as Allman drew a walk to chase Foradora from the game bring Robertson to the plate, who hit a bloop single to left off Damon Stewart to chase home Brezenski.
After a strikeout resulted in the first out of the inning, Chamberlin plated the final run of the frame in his second at-bat of the inning by ripping a single into right field to score Bash.
Wingard followed with a bloop single to center field, but the runners were forced to hold on the play as Allman was forced out at home on a throw from shallow center before a groundout got Johnson Motors out of the inning.
Both teams were then held scoreless over the final two innings as Bucks secured the 13-4 victory.
Bucks jumped out to an early lead in the first inning when Chamberlin reached on an infield single before stealing second and moving up to third on a groundout by Wingard.
Hickman then came up with an RBI on a groundout to short to put the home side up 1-0.
A pair of runs in the third inning allowed Bucks to push its lead to three, as Hickman doubled to left field before Dixon reached on an infield single to put two on with no outs.
After a fly out for the first out of the frame, Bash worked a walk to load the bases as Allman then hit a grounder to short.
Johnson Motors looked to turn a 6-4-3 double play, but the throw to first could not be fielded, allowing both Hickman and Dixon to score eon the play.
The visiting side responded with three runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game as Cartar Kosko sparked the rally with a double to left.
Kosko then moved to third on a wild pitch before Clark drew a walk to put runners on the corners.
Johnson Motors then looked to put on a double steal, as Clark broke for second, but instead of throwing to second, Bucks catcher Wingard fired to pitcher Hickman, who threw behind Kosko at third.
Kosko broke for home on the throw to third as he was able to beat a throw home to score Johnson Motors’ first run, while Clark moved to third on the play.
Foradora then drew a walk before a wild pitch allowed Clark to score while Foradora moved up to second as he later scored the tying run on a single down the line in right off the bat of Elijah Everett.
Bucks then broke the game open in the bottom half of the fourth and fifth on its way to the nine-run win.
Johnson Motors is back in action Wednesday as it takes on Olympic Club at DCC, while Bucks takes on Olympic Club July 21 at Stern Family Field.
BUCKS 13,
JOHNSON MOTORS 4
Score By Innings
Motors 000 310 0 4
Bucks 102 460 x — 13
Johnson Motors—4
Matt Pyne 2b-ss 2020, Damon Stewart ss-p-cf 4010, Cartar Kosko 3b-cf-p 4120, Kaden Clark cf-c 3220, Joey Foradora 1b-p-1b 3110, Elijah Everett p-1b 4011, Conner Siple rf 1000, Gavin Walls rf 2000, Neel Gupta lf-cf-2b 2000, Dylan Horner lf 1000, Trenton Miller c-rf 0000, Anthony Sago rf 1000. Totals: 27-4-9-1.
Bucks—13
Tyler Chamberlin cf-ss-p 4221, Trey WIngard c 4210, Carter Hickman p 5332, Danny Dixon 3b 4341, Kaden Brezenski ss-p-2b 4222, Dylan Bash 2b 4123, Hunter Allman 1b 3000, Aiden Robertson lf 2012, Kameron Knisely rf 3000. Totals: 33-13-15-11.
Errors: Johnson Motors 3, Bucks 1. LOB: Johnson Motors 8, Bucks 14. 2B: Kosko, Clark 2; Hickman 3. SB: Pyne, Kokso, Clark, Foradora; Chamberlin 2, Dixon. HBP: Miller (by Hickman).
Pitching
Johnson Motors: Elijah Everett-2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Joey Foradora-1 2/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO; Damon Stewart-1/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Carter Kosko-1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Bucks: Carter Hickman-3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB; Kaden Brezenski-2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Tyler Chamberlin-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Brezenski. Losing pitcher: Foradora.